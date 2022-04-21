Rain of fines no vax to the vaccinated: what is happening

If until a few weeks ago they had not yet been sanctioned i no vax over 50, now even vaccinated people in perfect order have been fined: the short circuit of the Ministry of Health, in fact, has sent incorrect fines even to those who have complied with the obligations in force of the law. How does it inform Italy todaythe sanctions arrived in the days of the Easter holidays to an extremely varied series.

Who are the fined by mistake

But what is the identikit of those who have received some completely unattained fines? Some of the “culprits” involved those who delayed the third dose (after February 1) because they contracted the disease just before the booster. Another category is called “health frontiers”, in practice doctors and white coats generally immunized in Switzerland and which do not yet appear in the Italian databases of the ministry because the communication of their vaccination had never been transmitted across the border. all, because the Revenue Agency sent thousands of notices in Veneto and in the province of Como for a different reason than the first two: the over 50s were fined with two doses and not three after having Covid at the end of 2020.

Health cards in tilt

In practice, these people completed the first cycle with only one injection, and not two, precisely because of the disease that occurred between the first and second point but to which they subsequently added the booster (third dose, but for them the second), between the end. 2021 and the beginning of 2022. They are perfectly in order but according to the lists sent by the Ministry of Health on the information obtained from the System Health Card, these citizens are not in order “ because for the system they have missed a dose and this makes them fall within one of the three hypotheses provided for by the legislative decree 1/2022 for the imposition of the sanction “.

Because they are not irregular

Therefore, all these people have never committed any infraction because, having recovered from Covid before the vaccine, they have rightly completed the vaccination cycle with a single dose but some serious error, bug or virus in the Informatic Systems of the Ministry of Health has identified them as subjects to be fined. Now, a long bureaucratic process opens up for them to put things right and avoid paying undue fines. As foreseen by the law decree with the vaccination obligation (and the fines) for no vax over 50, there will be 10 days to “ communicate to the local health authority competent for the territory any certification relating to the deferral or exemption from the vaccination obligation, or other reason of absolute and objective impossibility “ .

What needs to be done