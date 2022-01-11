Rain of incoming letters from the tax authorities: who risks more

The Tax is about to send letters of compliance, ie “invitations” to pay the amount due for the anomalies on the 2017 tax returns. The investigations began last year and will continue throughout 2022.

What happens with the Pnrr

The program that concerns the sending of these missions is connected to the NRP, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan with the indications in the “ItaliaDomani” report by the Ministry of Economy and Finance where the program of interventions is indicated also in the fiscal field. As reported Italy today, reforms on compliance letters are expected between the second and fourth quarter 2022. Meanwhile, by June new regulations will have to come into force to enforce the related tax obligations and by the end of the year they will have to increase by 20% communications sent compared to 2019.

What are the objectives

Among other goals for the new year, in the fourth quarter of 2022 “ the letters with false positives must be reduced by 5% and the revenue connected to the friendly tax authorities increased by 15% “. That’s not all, because again in the last four months, but by 2024, the compliance letter target will have to increase by 40% compared to 2019 and the revenue generated must be greater than 30%. Tax evasion chapter: the Ministry of the economy has requested the “fall” of privacy on electronic invoices for the current year.

With VAT numbers, pay attention to the penalties if there is no consistency between the invoiced amount and the asset that is sold, if the exemptions are not correctly applied, in all cases of “ omitted attribution of costs inherent to the business activity and non-uniform management of the cycle of warehouse stocks “.

A new redrometer

As we wrote in Giornale.it, a new profit meter is expected: the Revenue Agency, with the database on taxpayers’ consumption data, could really assess whether or not the object of the service will be included among those representing the spending capacity. , both as consumption and as investments. If used wisely, the profit meter is one of the most valid tools used by the financial administration. “ If the taxpayer has spent, it means that he has earned first “. What has led many politicians not to accept this tool willingly is the alteration of the data that has occurred in the past, such as the idea of ​​making use of Istat values.

The goal will be to clearly identify the true contributory capacity of citizens and trigger any checks in the presence of a difference of more than 20% between declared and reconstructed income. In fact, the Tax Authority aims to make better use of the unexpressed potential of the Superanagrafe of current accounts by relying on five key data: the balance at the beginning of the year and at the end, the sum of inbound and outbound movements and the average stock.