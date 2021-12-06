Lots of new job opportunities to join the team of Autogrill, the Italian multinational based in Rozzano. Among the most important operators in catering for travelers, the Group has over 3,800 points of sale and more than 31,000 employees. We are looking for different profiles and in several locations in Italy, from North to South. There are also interesting opportunities for interns.

Autogrill is looking for staff throughout Italy. The roles most affected by the selections in terms of demand are Catering Manager and Barista. Both figures concern catering, dealing with the preparation of food and drinks, welcoming and customer service, cleaning equipment and rooms.

Rain of job offers for everyone and throughout Italy from the Italian multinational Autogrill

Catering staff are in fact sought after in Chianti, Villoresi Ovest and Sillaro Ovest. The offices involved in the hiring of Baristas are Adige Brenner East and West, Auroparco Brescia Est, Limena, Sebino, Campiolo Ovest, Cantagallo and Cantagallo Est Oil. Service stations available for the role also in the South, as in Baronissi East and West, in the province of Salerno.

Petrol stations are also being sought in the Adige Ovest, Sile Ovest, Spoleto Oil, Gran Bosco Est Oil and Secchia Ovest Oil offices. And again, Pizzaioli for the new Saporè Linate store, Camerieri su Bologna, at the Flagship Duomo Milano and Orio al Serio.

Opportunities in full

Many other opportunities are available by taking a look at the dedicated platform offered by Autogrill itself. By clicking on the appropriate button “Open Positions” we will have an overview of all the job opportunities available. By selecting the one of our interest, we will be able to view a detailed description of the role, the requisites required to apply and the Positioning form. In addition, the type of employment contract and an introductory picture of the company are shown.

For example, for the gas station role in the Ponte A Ema store, people with own cars and residents nearby are required. This is followed by willingness to work part-time and in shifts and previous experience in fuel supply systems. The type of contract envisaged is for an indefinite period.

How to apply

Continuing to read the information page of the chosen role, we will find below all the instructions for submitting an application. Autogrill adopts a 3-step application for these selections. These are the compilation of a form, a selection questionnaire and participation in a video interview.

Deepening

Nothing but a diploma to access these profitable job offers throughout Italy