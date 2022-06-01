Rain of memes for new image of Christian Nodal; they compare him with J Balvin and the mara salvatrucha

The networks have exploded with comments, criticism, compliments and memes for the new appearance of the Mexican singer Christian Nodal who has just released an impressive tattoo on his face and colorful hair.

the former of Belinda It is still the topic of the day and this Tuesday he showed off in his Instagram stories the sophisticated design that now covers part of his nose.

Mine Barnettartist and countrywoman from Nodal, revealed that she had been in charge of making the carmine-colored design that belongs to the ethnic group Comcaac of Sonora and through which he wanted to capture in the skin of the interpreter of “Botella after bottle”, “We are not nor will we be” and “Limón con sal” —among other topics— good vibes and protection.

The photo that Nodal shared in his Instagram stories this Tuesday:

IG Stories/Christian Nodal

Logically, the networks responded strongly to the growing number of tattoos of the Mexican regional star and could not help but compare it with J Balvin and even the members of the fearsome Central American gang of lto Mara Salvatrucha.

The rain of memes did not wait:

tw

tw

tw

Obviously a meme with his ex, the singer and actress Belinda, could not be missing:

tw

tw

Christian Nodal is currently promoting his single “Limón con sal” and is in the middle of the international tour Outlaw that is taking it through Mexico and South America and that will culminate in 2023.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: They make fun of David Zepeda for how he flirts through Instagram