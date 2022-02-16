rain of money for 25 billion, more beneficiaries, new revenue

The grants are certainly a great shot in the arm during this difficult period.

In fact, the non-repayable contributions were created to restore all those who had suffered economic damage from the terrible Covid pandemic.

Certainly important aid even more today that inflation seriously jeopardizes the resilience of families and businesses. But very interesting news arrives from the Revenue. Non-repayable contributions, although discussed and talked about, are objectively an absolutely fundamental measure. Ernesto Maria Ruffini during the hearing at the fifth budget committee of the Senate he told about important news and took stock of the situation. Overall, there were 7.8 million payments from the state. And with the new support decree ter, lots of other money is on the way. Overall Ruffini, director of the revenue agency pointed out how we are talking about even 25 billion euros disbursed between 2020 and 2021.

Here are the new supports and many new beneficiaries

With the new supports, the figure is certainly destined to increase. Let’s see for whom. The new supports are structured as follows. We have 20 million euros more for closed businesses. In particular we are talking about discos and similar clubs. A total of 200 million euros are disbursed in 2022 to those who carry out a retail trade activity. Many categories involved. The sale of clothing, but also shoes, bags and perfumes is included in the supports. But many other types of sales in various product sectors also benefit from the non-repayable fund. In fact, this year, retailers benefit from special aid which assumes the following requirements. Revenues in 2019 must not have exceeded 2 million.

Many old and new beneficiaries

Between 2019 and 2021, the turnover must have been reduced by at least 30%. Therefore a very particular attention to the retail trade. But also the Wedding and many other activities are helped by the support ter. Wedding, but not only. Also the organization of events and reception in general will benefit from the supports. Particular attention is paid to professional and amateur sports clubs.

These activities will be supported on the fronds of advertising and on the front of the costs incurred for the sanitization and containment of the covid. But be careful why the beneficiaries of the non-repayable fund are also the object of attention by the tax authorities. In fact, it was precisely among the beneficiaries of these aids that unclear practices were found.