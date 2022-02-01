Rain of money from the non-repayable fund (not only for the usual ones): watch out for ATECO

The Sostegni Ter Decree arrives and the Italians are trying to understand who these new government payments will go to. Lots of news.

In this moment of strong economic fragility for many families and businesses, the Support Decree, now in its third edition, can be a lifesaver for many activities put to the test by the pandemic situation and closures. The ATECO Code is also fundamental in this decree. In fact, many companies continue to close day after day and it is evident how the covid has sharpened the differences between those who make it and those who cannot. At the center of the calculations to be made to establish the repayments will be the losses suffered. The average amount of revenues in 2021 is the compass to make the calculations: it must be compared to the average amount of 2019 and based on the differences, the amount of the grant will be quantified. Let’s see how

Here’s what it’s worth

It is Fiscal Information that reports the figures of the Decree. The rich list of ateco codes is rich but it is important to remember that only after the questions are presented will it be possible to actually understand how much each activity will perceive. This is because as happened the other times the funds are limited and only after having done the accounts it will be possible to understand how much can be concretely disbursed. In fact, the 2022 budget is equal to 20 million euros. Here are the stakes. Revenues in 2019 within 2 million. A reduction in turnover between 2019 and 2021 of at least 30%. Be established in Italy; not be in voluntary liquidation and fall within one of the ateco codes provided for by the decree itself. An important stake is that of not already being in trouble at the end of 2019. In short, the supports are only for companies affected by pandemics and lockdowns.

But this time the supports are wider because many categories have asked to be admitted.

There is a strong apprehension about the possibility of return of scrapping and balance and excerpt.