Rain of money on lower incomes for the purchase of the car: new bonuses

The new car bonuses will be structured in a revolutionary way and a truly massive plan comes from the government.

The automotive sector was hit hard by the COVID pandemic, but the Government in thinking about the new support for this sector has also realized that the fragility of families has increased significantly.

Pandemic, lockdown and now also inflation: the Italian families who are in trouble and who are afraid of not making it are more and more. The new car bonuses will take this into account. The government is preparing a 1.5 billion plan to support the auto sector, but it will not only benefit electric cars. In fact, if the old car bonus was mainly linked to the purpose of pushing the electric car and low-emission cars in general, the new bonus will be much larger and parameterized to income. The giants of the auto sector are in great trouble because the COVID pandemic has literally caused registrations to collapse. Strong was the pressure on the government to have new incentives to support the sector. But rumors about these new bonuses speak of a government following more guidelines. In fact, there are many targets of these massive new bonuses. Let’s see what they are.

The less well-off will benefit from it

The desire to push low-emission cars is reconfirmed, but this time the stakes will be milder also because the transition to the electric car is now viewed with greater fear. In fact, the unions underline that the transition to electricity will leave home as many as 70,000 workers. The second strong guideline is to support the lowest incomes. In fact, the old auto bonus has been accused of being a bonus which substantially benefited medium-high incomes.

It was unlikely that a family with modest possibilities could commit to the purchase of an expensive electric car and so the government changed the game. These new bonuses will be modulated according to income so that it is precisely the lowest incomes that have the greatest benefit. At the moment there are no clear times for their entry into operation, but political observers assure that they should not be long in coming.