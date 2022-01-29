rain of non-repayable money. Surprise on the new beneficiaries

The long-awaited Sostegni Ter decree arrives and the executive makes a concrete move for all those Italians brought to their knees by the pandemic and inflation.

Those who expected that the covid’s grip would end this year are disappointed. Not only is the pandemic still there, but the sting of inflation has also been added. Therefore the support decree ter comes at a particularly delicate moment for many. Let’s see which sectors will benefit from this highly anticipated new support decree. First of all, the first sector to benefit from it is that of catering. In fact, the support decree ter has a particular focus on this very disastrous sector perhaps most affected by the pandemic. But it is not only the catering sector that benefits from the support decree. Even that in general of hospitality, weddings and events are at the center of this decree. It is from the draft of the support decree that we can understand many interesting news on the beneficiaries of this decree.

Who benefits and how to do it

To benefit from the 40 million euro more of the new decree, a decrease of the turnover of at least 40% recorded as a differential between 2019 and 2021. Requirement is also a worsening of the operating result of at least 30%. In particular, here are some of the categories that can benefit from the support decree ter. Bars and catering services can benefit, but also party and ceremony organizers and swimming pools. Of course, restaurants can also benefit, but also mobile catering businesses. With the publication in the Official Journal comes greater clarity. Here are some useful conditions to identify the audience of beneficiaries. 56.10 relates to the world of catering; 56.21 catering; 96.09.05 parties and various ceremonies; 56.30 bars and the like; 93.11.2 Swimming pools.

But so many businesses are also in trouble with the tax authorities and they are clamoring for some respite on this front.

Surely this decree is a precious help, but the fragility of many companies with inflation has grown too much.