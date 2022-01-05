Rain of positives in Serie A: Hellas and Udinese the most affected, even Spalletti infected

The calendar of the first day of return of Serie A, scheduled for next Thursday, remains unchanged: to Lega Serie A, Salernitana has made a request to postpone the match with Venice for the quarantine decided by the ASL after the eleven positive results at Covid found. The current regulation does not provide for the possibility of postponement with a ceiling of players available, as in the current championship. There is no postponement in question also for the matches in Verona and Udinese, whose away match could be blocked by the local ASL. Let’s see the situation of the positives after the last updates yesterday:

Hellas has the worst: 8 positive players, with the team group it goes into double figures

“Hellas Verona FC announces that – currently – ten members of the team group (including eight players and two staff members), all regularly vaccinated, are positive for COVID-19 after specific tests carried out in the past few hours”. This is the press release with which the Scala club announces the positivity of the members of the team group: “The Club has immediately activated all the procedures in compliance with the regulations in force and is in constant contact with the competent health authorities”. Excluding, for the moment at least, a postponement of Spezia-Hellas Verona, Tudor’s team will have to make a virtue of necessity for the 20th day of the championship scheduled for January 6: tomorrow morning new round of swabs for negatives, everyone’s wish is that there will be no new bad news in view of a a commitment that already promises to be extremely complicated.

Udinese decimated, seven players are positive

Udinese also suffers from the coronavirus outbreak that hit Cioffi’s team: “Udinese Calcio announces that, following the specific screening which all team members regularly undergo, 9 cases of positive Covid have been found- 19 (7 players and 2 staff members). The Club immediately activated all the procedures in compliance with current regulations and protocols and informed the competent health authorities with whom it is constantly in contact “.

Naples, Mario Rui and Malcuit also enter the list of positives

New cases of contagion from Covid-19 for Naples. The blue club has in fact communicated the positivity of Mario Rui – who in any case could not have played against Juventus as he was disqualified – of the Primavera player Boffelli, of a staff member and of a warehouse worker. The positives, all regularly vaccinated, are asymptomatic – the club said – and will observe the period of isolation as per protocol. Shortly after it was the turn of Luciano Spalletti, who tested positive and therefore out of action for the match against Juventus. In the morning, however, it was Kevin Malcuit who tested positive.

Three positives also in Turin: it is not specified how many players

“The Torino Football Club announces that 3 elements of the team group tested positive for Covid-19 in the screening performed today. The Company has informed the competent health authorities and suspended today’s activity”.

Milan, after Tatarusanu another case: this time the identity remains unknown

Another positivity in Serie A, this time around a Milan player. This is the statement from the Rossoneri club: “AC Milan announces that following the checks carried out through the swabs, a player tested positive for Covid-19. The competent health authorities were immediately informed”.