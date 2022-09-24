Rain of stars adorn the premiere of Lagunilla mi Barrio

The premiere of the musical Lagunilla Mi Barrio had the support of many celebrities.

Ariel Miramontes and Daniel Chávez were in charge of making the adaptation of the 1980 Mexican film, to musical theater.

Among the cast of the play are: Laura León “Tesorito”, Ariel Miramontes “Albertano”, Maribel Guardia, Freddy and German Ortega “Los Mascabrothers”, Daniel Bisogno, Lisardo, Violeta Isfel and Alma Cero.

The staging will be on billboard every weekend in September, October and November.

The night of this Thursday, September 22, was the great premiere of the new musical by the producer Alex Gou, ‘Lagunilla my neighborhood’, made by Maribel Guardia, Ariel Miramontes, the Mascabrothers, Daniel Bisogno, Violeta Isfel and Alma Aceproamong many others.

For this important date, endless celebrities came to the Theater Cultural Center 2 to wish the best to the cast, so that they do well in all their presentations, which will take place every weekend, until November 27.

The first to pass were the cast members who were excited by this great premiere. There we caught Lisardo, who also participates in the project with a new girlfriend, Laura Leon who has special participation was happy to be part, for the first time, in a project like this.

Other celebrities who arrived on the red carpet were William Valdes, the shots with her husband, the comedian Yndio Brayan, Charly Lopez who also came with a new conquest, as well as Jorge Salinas, Michelle Vieth, Maya Karuna, Faisy, Ricardo Margaleff, Michelle Rodriguezbetween many more.

Later the first actor Alexander Thomas also dropped by to wish the cast the best of luck, Mary Paz Banquells he was there to support several friends of the play. Comedian Louis of Alba also excited because it is about to premiere a theater project project and Latin Lover who is ready for the new season of ‘Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy’.

Adapted from the 1980’s film and adding hits from several years, ‘Lagunilla mi Barrio’ highlights the humor, the double meaning and the great performances of everything, thanks to the new adaptation adaptation made by Ariel Miramontes, who appears in his great character ‘Albertano’ that for two hours the public did not stop applauding, laughing and praising the talent.