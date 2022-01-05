Rainbow Six Extraction available on Xbox Game Pass from day one for console and PC – Nerd4.life

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one both in console and PC versions: Ubisoft and Microsoft have announced it, providing the details of this new, exciting collaboration.

Released on January 20, Rainbow Six Extraction can therefore be downloaded at no additional cost by subscribers to the service on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One And PC: a really interesting initiative, which will have positive repercussions on the installed base and therefore on the ability of the game to involve a large number of users right away.

Moreover, it is not the first time that Microsoft has made a similar agreement: it had already done so with Turtle Rock Studios, the authors of Back 4 Blood, also available on Xbox Game Pass since launch and characterized by a similar cooperative formula.

As we know, in Rainbow Six Extraction we will be able to control the same Operators of Rainbow Six: Siege, but in a very different context: a battle against hordes of aliens who are trying to invade our planet.

We will therefore move from counter-terrorism to science fiction, starting from the same solid foundations and offering players a cooperative campaign for three participants in which to use the equipment and skills of each character to complete the difficult tasks.