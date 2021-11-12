Rainbow Six Extraction has a release date, reduced price and Buddy Pass – Nerd4.life

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction finally has one exit date precise and official, announced by Ubisoft for January 20, 2022, in addition to some details such as the reduced price and the presence of a Buddy Pass which allows free access to two friends, so you can take advantage of multiplayer right away.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will therefore be available on January 20, 2022 on PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia and Luna.

As previously announced, the game supports the cross-play and cross-progression, that is, the ability to carry bailouts and progress from one platform to another.

The price set by Ubisoft for the game is 39.99 euros, therefore lowered compared to what had been previously reported, when the title had to have the standard cost of a full-price production. In addition, a Buddy Pass will also be distributed with the game, i.e. codes that allow you to invite up to two friends to try the game for free for 14 days, with the possibility of continuing with the full game if you decide to purchase it.

In addition to the date announcement, Ubisoft also posted two new trailers which present one the price and the Buddy Pass system in addition to the elements related to the launch and the other an in-depth study on Operators, Gadgets, React Technology also showing various sections of gameplay for the game.

From Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction we saw a new trailer starring the operator Pulse and one at the PlayStation Showcase 2021.