Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, Death’s Door and others on Xbox Game Pass from today – Nerd4.life

We remember the arrival of a good batch of games in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass from now, January 20, 2022, as this is a really big update: Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, Death’s Door, Windjammers 2 and others all come together within the collection of games freely accessible by subscribers to the Microsoft service.

As we reported by fully reporting the new games announced for January 2022, this month is confirmed as definitely full of news.

From today, Game Pass subscribers have free access to Rainbow Six Extraction, the new Ubisoft game launched at day one directly in the catalog. You can download it at this address on the Xbox Store, available on console, PC and cloud.

Another novelty is the Hitman Trilogy (cloud, console and PC), which is the complete collection including the entire new Hitman trilogy by IO Interactive, which can be downloaded for free (obviously “with money”) by Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Another addition today of considerable interest is Windjammers 2, also launched on day one in the catalog and of which we have published the review today, downloadable at this address.

Not to be missed, in case you have not already purchased previously, also the download of Death’s Door, available from today on Game Pass and traceable on this page of the Xbox Store as regards the console version, also available on the cloud and PC , which you can learn more by reading our review.

To these titles are added the crazy Pupperazzi and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition for PC. It recently emerged that Xbox Game Pass currently has 25 million subscribers worldwide.