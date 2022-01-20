Rainbow Six Extraction, PS5 VS Xbox Series X | S in the analysis of Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

How it turns Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction on PS5 come on Xbox Series X | S? This was revealed by the technical analysis carried out by Digital Foundry, which pitted the next-gen versions of the game against each other.

Welcomed by uninspiring first votes, Rainbow Six Extraction starts from the foundations of Siege and therefore does not visually present itself as a revolutionary title, although it can count on the experience gained over the years of post-launch support.

This is reflected in the solidity of theinterface and on the visibility of all elements, enemies included, with which we will find ourselves interacting within the various cooperative modes of the Ubisoft shooter.

On PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X there resolution it is dynamic and fluctuates between 1440p and 2160p depending on the situation, while maintaining 1800p most of the time.

The two consoles do not present particular differences on this front, while on Xbox Series S obviously you go down, in this case with the scaler that moves between 936p and 1440p, while you have to give up some effect.

As for the frame rate, i 60 fps they are quite stable on all current generation platforms, while the option to further increase fluidity on PS5 and Xbox Series X is frankly ineffective, since it does not reach 120 fps but loses a lot in terms of definition.