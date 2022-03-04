Rainer Torres was happy with Piero Quispe’s level: “If they had doubts, he took care of clearing them up” | University vs Barcelona SC | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

the crossing of University of Sports on the Libertadores Cup 2022 came to an end, after losing at home to Barcelona SC (0-1). Although the defeat was painful for the fans, there were also good feelings due to the performance of some soccer players, as in the case of Piero Quispe. After the match, Rainer Torres, a former ‘Creams’ player, did not hesitate to praise him.

Through his Facebook account, the former flyer wrote: “The positive thing is that if someone had doubts, Quispe was in charge of removing them. What a good player. Give him the ‘6’!”. The publication generated a lot of interactions between the fans of the team, since they shared the same position.

Although he is only 20 years old, the midfielder has pleasantly surprised since his appearance in the main campus of Universitario. Let us remember that during 2021, the promising soccer player made 10 appearances, nine for League 1 and the rest was for Copa Libertadores.

Rainer Torres praised Piero Quispe for his performance in Universitario vs. Barcelona SC.

In the same way, Álvaro Gutiérrez, coach of the Ate squad, also praised Piero Quispe: “He is a local player, young, who has the necessary personality to play this type of match. He asks for the ball, he doesn’t hide, he gives everything to defensive tasks, beyond his physique”.

In addition, the coach revealed that the player was not satisfied with the result of the institution and could not hold back his tears. “Today he was crying in the locker room and I told him he had to be happy, because he made a huge leap, compared to what he was a month ago”, added the DT.

How many games does Piero Quispe have this 2022?

So far in the 2022 season, Piero Quispe has made four appearances in Liga 1 and has always been a starter, although he was only able to complete 90 minutes once. On the other hand, he was also a starter in the two games against Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores, but in the first leg he was only up to 71 ′.