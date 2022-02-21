Rainey Qualley enters the scene

Hollywood is surrendered to the talent and charm of Margaret Qualley, the youngest daughter of Andie MacDowell. Since that Pussycat, who dazzled Brad Pitt in the movie once upon a time in hollywood even her role as mother courage in the series The assistant . And now his sister enters the scene. This 2022 has started very promising for Rainey Qualley, who in addition to being an actress and model like her, is also an indie singer-songwriter with the stage name of Rainsford.

At the end of January he published his last single Brutal , with a very good reception. This February, Rainey is on the cover of the fashion magazine Glamor , who dedicates an extensive report to him. And last week she premiered her first film as the lead, Shut in , a horror thriller about a single mother locked up by her ex-partner in a farmhouse pantry, away from it all. The film has been produced by the conservative platform Daily Wire, in an attempt to open up to more plural content and has received good reviews.

In music he uses the name Rainsford

and he just released his first movie

as the protagonist, with the title of ‘Shut in’

Just like her mother and little sister, Rainey Qualley also seems destined to make it in the movie mecca, but at her own pace and with no rules. Perhaps influenced by the education received from her parents, the protagonist of Four Weddings and a Funeral or Caught in time and model Paul Qualley.

On the ranch in Montana, where the couple lived until they divorced in 1999, their three children, Justin (1986), Rainey (1990) and Margaret (1994), grew up free and in contact with nature. So, for example, they didn’t have a television, they could eat whatever they wanted and skip school if they didn’t feel like going to class.

Poster for the horror movie ‘Shut in’, starring Rainey Qualley DailyWire

Even as a young woman, Rainey was considered a cinematographic promise and a claim for fashion brands such as Bulgari, Valentino or Gucci, of which she is still the image. In 2012 she was Miss Golden Globe (title that was awarded to the daughters of actors who started her career, and that was later changed to ambassador). That year she debuted on the big screen with Mighty Fine playing her own mother’s daughter. Then came titles like Falcon Song , perfect or Ocean’s 8. Also in its beginnings, it was common to see her in Barcelona at the Pronovias parade, when the brand invited the daughters of international celebrities.

“Dance has always been fundamental to me,” explains Rainey in the February report of the magazine Glamor . But I have also loved doing theater, at school I was always involved in all the choirs and I loved singing. And, yes, my father played the guitar, he was the one who taught me the first chords. Although it is not the only instrument I learned to play, at that time, my parents signed me up for piano lessons and then violin. It is clear that it is what I have always been passionate about doing.”





He made a timid attempt with country, which he loves, and in 2017 he decided to focus professionally on music and created his alter ego Rainsford: “When I started discovering music I wanted to mark the distance between who I was and what I was doing. I honestly didn’t want it to have any connection to my personal life or my family. As time went by, people put the pieces together and realized that everything was one, but I was already in another stage and I didn’t care that both worlds were connected, ”she explains in the same magazine.

Little by little Rainsford is getting his space on the independent circuits. In addition, Rainey has had famous friends for the video clips of him. The topic Crying in the mirror , shot in full confinement, was directed by Cara Delevingne and starred Kaia Gerber. AND Love Me Like You Hate Me, It was co-directed by Rainey alongside her sister, who also stars alongside Shia LaBeouf, Margaret’s 2020 partner.





Rainey is very close to her family. Last year, she and her mother starred in the campaign for the Coach handbag firm and her sister Margaret, her best ally, is the first person she calls for advice. His current partner, with whom he has been dating for a year and a half, is called Lew, and little else is known about the relationship, but his true loves are his cats, which he shows on his Instagram, where he has 120,000 followers and for each post he earns 600 dollars.