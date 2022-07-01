Rainforest Inn: A romantic getaway in the heart of El Yunque

One of the paradises of the Isla del Encanto is, without a doubt, the natural wonder of the El Yunque National Forest and there are many couples who, with the intention of giving themselves a magical getaway in connection with nature, come to Rainforest Inn, a hotel that practices sustainable tourism, protects the environment and prepares breakfast with products from its patio.

The place is a sanctuary for lovers of Mother Earth. There reigns tranquility and the beautiful views that can be seen in each of the corners of the small hotel.

From the moment you arrive, you begin to enjoy the diversity of colors that paint the landscape, where greenery takes center stage.

Bill and Renée Humphrey’s lodge consists of three suites: The Paradise, The Jungle and El Yunque; and The Garden Suite Villa. Each one with comfortable beds, kitchen, private bathroom and, of course, views of the forest.

It may interest you: A Taj Mahal in Rio Grande?

“The people who stay here (who mostly come from cities like New York, Chicago and some European countries) do it to have a romantic getaway and enjoy nature. It’s the biggest reason they stay,” shared Bill, manager of the adults-only hotel.

As part of its philosophy of caring for the environment, The property is partially solar powered and uses fans instead of an air conditioner. In addition, each of the rooms was built with high ceilings and multiple windows for greater air flow and have a heat exchanger next to the beds to cool them.

“Air conditioning is bad for the environment. So what we do is we use these heat exchangers and pump cold water through the mattresses. And then you get cold when you’re sleeping. You can still hear all the sounds of the jungle. You are not harming the environment because it is very energy efficient,” explained Bill.

Papaya, pitahaya, ginger, tomato, banana, banana, mango, a variety of spices, peppers and avocado are planted in the courtyard of the inn, among many other foods that come from their land and reach the guests’ plates.

“Chef’s choice. They tell the cook (and owner, Renée Humphrey), who is my wife, and she prepares according to locally available ingredients, such as fruits and vegetables from the garden,” added the American who has lived on the island for 37 years. .

In fact, at the hotel it is customary to collect food waste in a deposit to turn it into compost to fertilize its floors.

Likewise, the establishment offers its guests the opportunity to relax in a yoga room or read a book outdoors, enjoy the terrace in the common area from where you can see the ocean, or do physical activity along several of the routes. hiking near the hotel.

For more information you can call (787) 809-3333, visit their website www.rainforestinn.com or enter their Facebook page and YouTube as Rainforest Inn.

Get to know more stories of our towns in We are Puerto Rico.