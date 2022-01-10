Rainforest Scientists Call a Tree “Leonardo DiCaprio”

Leonardo DiCaprio’s love for the environment has paid off: from today a new plant bears the name of the actor in honor of the commitment and the many battles that the star of Titanic he fought, and still fights, for the environment.

The brilliant idea came to a group of scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens in London, who said they wanted to honor the protagonist of the film Don’t look up (Netflix film where the 47-year-old stars opposite Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet) for his help in safeguard the rainforest from deforestation by giving a newly discovered tree the official name of Uvariopsis dicaprio.

For all those who are interested in seeing a “DiCaprio live” taking a picture embracing the plant, it is necessary to know that the Uvariopsis is at risk of extinction, has shiny yellow-green flowers, belonging to the ylang ylang family and only grows in the Ebo forest in Cameroon, so to be able to find it it will be necessary to bring a backpack and leave for Central Africa, in search of this fascinating shrub.

“We think DiCaprio was instrumental in helping stop logging of the Ebo forest,” said the botanist Martin Cheek (among the researchers who gave birth to the discovery of the new plant), who pointed out how deforestation, as well as the process of cutting and transporting trees, increases the amount of carbon dioxide present in the air favoring climate change. A theme that of global warming and the protection of forests that is very close to Leonardo DiCaprio’s heart which, in 2020, was the protagonist of a campaign in favor of the rainforest (home of the Banen people) and the biodiversity that inhabits it, thanks to which the planet Earth can keep itself healthy.

After entering the history of cinema thanks to iconic films such as Happy birthday Mr Grape, Django Unchained, The Great Gatsby And The Beach, today Leonardo DiCaprio also enters the history of science books where everyone will study his shrub version.

