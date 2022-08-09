rains in western Mexico and waves of up to 2 meters in Baja California Sur

Howard is a category 1 hurricane and threatens the Mexican coast 0:41

(CNN Spanish) — Howard intensified to a category 1 hurricane and formed on Monday afternoon in the Mexican Pacific, 530 km west-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, according to the country’s National Meteorological Service (SMN).

“At 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, Tropical Storm Howard intensified to a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale; it was located approximately 530 kilometers (km) west-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja Southern California, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of 155 km/h and moving northwest at 20 km/h,” the SMN said in a Monday statement.

What will Howard cause?

Howard has showers in Baja California Sur, as well as gusts of wind of 50 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 m on its coasts, says the SMN.

“Its cloudy walks will reinforce the conditions for showers (from 5 to 25 millimeters [mm]) in Baja California Sur, wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 meters (m) high on the coasts”.

What will your path be?

As the SMN foresaw, Howard will continue advancing towards the northwest, but without getting too close to any state of the Mexican Republic.

It is expected to be in the early hours of Tuesday, August 9, when the tropical storm gets closer to the coast, reaching 475 km from Cabo San Lucas, in Baja California Sur.

Going forward, it will gradually recede and Howard is forecast to be downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Wednesday. On Thursday, the weather phenomenon is expected to lose even more strength and degrade to a remnant low pressure.