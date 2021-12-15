Raiola ally of Juve, here are the possible barrels: the truth about Pogba, Gravenberch and two low cost deals | First page

Put one evening at dinner, without the musical arrangements of Ennio Morricone but with the market as king. The meeting in Turin between Pavel Nedved and Mino Raiola did not go unnoticed, two old friends but also two allies who can work together to improve Juve. The first course was focused on the players of the well-known agent’s team who already wear the black and white: da Kean to Pellegrini closing with De Ligt. But the discussion has also expanded on possible trajectories that could see Juventus interested in young people playing in the Netherlands.

THE SITUATION – Owen Wijndal, born in ’99 from AZ Alkmaar, is an idea for the post-Alex Sandro. Not the only one because Cherubini has also tested the ground for Lucas Digne, en route with Benitez at Everton. The track that leads to is also to be kept alive Noussair Mazraoui, right-back of the Moroccan national team and expiring of his contract with Ajax. But there is competition from Barcelona and Naples to beat. The main dish, as in any self-respecting dinner, it came to an end when Raiola and Nedved went back to talking about two old black and white balls with different ages and curriculum but united by a role, that of the midfielder, which is a real priority on the market for Juventus: Paul Pogba and Ryan Gravenberch. The Frenchman will leave Manchester United and is an option Cherubini is keeping warm for June. For the Dutch jewel born in 2002, Juve has been there for at least two years, it has the right characteristics for Allegri’s ideas: great physical structure, geometry and personality. But for the moment Ajax is blocking, despite a contract expiring only in 2023. ten Hag is betting on him to make a great Champions League and win the Eredivisie, then in June any offers will be considered. Among these there could be one from Turin on the Juventus side.