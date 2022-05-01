Raiola and his controversial phrases: “Guardiola is a coward”, “Klopp is shit”…

Mino Raiola, genius and figure. The agent, deceased at 54 years of age, never held his tongue and left some phrases that are well remembered in the world of football. A man of character never shies away from dialectical confrontation.

The relationship between Mino Raiola and Pep Guardiola was tense since Ibrahimovic left Barcelona with the Catalan coach at the time on the bench. “Pep, the coach, is fantastic. As a person, he is an absolute zero. He is a coward, a dog,” the agent came to assure the newspaper ‘Mirror’.

“Cruyff and Guardiola should go to a mental hospital together, shut up and sit down to play cards,” he said at another time.

Mario Balotelli was one of the players I represented. The Italian, at the center of constant controversy, also took some stick from Raiola. “I have the solution, cut out his tongue”he said after one of his expulsions.

Precisely, Klopp received another verbal dart from Mino Raiola for the treatment you gave the Italian striker during his stay at Liverpool.

“At the end of the day, Liverpool officials admitted that Klopp was unfair. I’m not going to judge him as a coach, although for me he is a great tactician, but I don’t think he has realized that we are talking about a person. Mario was exemplary, he never complained when he had to train alone. It goes without saying that Klopp was unfair: he was a piece of shit,” Raiola said.

Barcelona was also the target of their sarcasm due to Ibrahimovic’s situation during his stay with the Barça team. “I have no respect for a club that has not respected one of my players”commented

Sometimes he doesn’t show mercy either. Azzurra. He pruned his passion with his country’s cocktail. “We have an Italian team that is disgusting, very weakwho has no idea what to do,” he said.

“This is like a communist dictator who tells the people what to do at all times. The people have already realized what it is. The opposition is frontal and transparent. We are working with the Swiss association because we want to fight it from herefrom Switzerland, where is the FIFA”, affirmed the agent on the organism.

Not everything is confrontation, there are also high praisephrases that have gone down in history like the one he said about Zlatan: “Ibrahimovic is like the Mona Lisa,” he assured.

The same thing happened with another of the players he represented: Donnarumma. Of the Italian goal he said it was “beautiful as a Modigliani”referring to the work of the painter and sculptor.