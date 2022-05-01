Sports

Raiola and his controversial phrases: “Guardiola is a coward”, “Klopp is shit”…

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Klopp, Guardiola and Raiola.

Source link

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Related Articles

They are not 33 but 50 million pesos for which Puebla lost to Mazatlán

32 mins ago

Luis Díaz: Diogo’s reaction jota for the kick to the Colombian

56 mins ago

Why didn’t the Santa Fe Klan show up at the Oscar Valdez fight?

1 hour ago

Ja Morant mocks Minnesota Timberwolves after Memphis Grizzlies win in NBA Playoffs 2022

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button