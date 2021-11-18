Raiola, blitz at Casa Milan for Romagnoli (and Ibrahimovic?)

Mino Raiola at Casa Milan, the agent’s blitz at the Rossoneri headquarters. There is talk of the future of Alessio Romagnoli, who has been in the balance for some time: his contract in fact expires next summer and the renewal promises to be complicated, because the 6 million net received per year by the defender are considered excessive (also considering that the couple of central owners is formed today by Kjaer and Tomori). Romagnoli would like to stay and is willing to reduce his salary, as Tonali did a few months ago in order to remain AC Milan: it will be up to Raiola to quantify the figure that the Rossoneri number 13 is willing to give up, in an attempt to find the square with the management of Milan.