Raiola, blitz at Casa Milan for Romagnoli (and Ibrahimovic?)
The priority is to discuss with the Rossoneri the renewal of the captain, whose contract expires next summer. Like that of Zlatan, which will however be discussed in 2022
Mino Raiola at Casa Milan, the agent’s blitz at the Rossoneri headquarters. There is talk of the future of Alessio Romagnoli, who has been in the balance for some time: his contract in fact expires next summer and the renewal promises to be complicated, because the 6 million net received per year by the defender are considered excessive (also considering that the couple of central owners is formed today by Kjaer and Tomori). Romagnoli would like to stay and is willing to reduce his salary, as Tonali did a few months ago in order to remain AC Milan: it will be up to Raiola to quantify the figure that the Rossoneri number 13 is willing to give up, in an attempt to find the square with the management of Milan.
Ibra in the background
It is not yet time, however, to get to the heart of the negotiations for a possible renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede, another Raiola “client”, has expressed his intention to continue his career and not to retire at the end of the season: in a few months it will be time to discuss every detail with the club, today, if anything, it can be an opportunity for a first contact. in this sense, through the agent.
November 18, 2021 (change November 18, 2021 | 10:52)
