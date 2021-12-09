Sports

Raiola: ‘Clear ideas about Haaland, with him I can influence the market. Pizza chef? Here is the truth, the fault lies with Mihajlovic ‘| Market

Mino Raiola returns to speak and does so to the microphones of the German broadcaster Sport1. Obviously, a reference to the future of one of his most important clients, thatErling Haaland who is rewriting the records of the German championship and the Champions League in terms of realization: “We have been thinking about his future for two years. We have a clear idea of ​​where it should go and of course we look at what the market will offer. With a player like him we can influence the market, we will not be affected. ”

On his modus operandi: “With my players I changed the market and today we agents have created a new game alongside football: the transfer market. Today for two days a week we talk about football, in the other five about transfer market. But me I just do my job and I like to cross borders “.

THE REVELATION – Raiola also revealed some curiosities, such as the nickname “pizzaiolo” that was pinned to him: “Everyone says I’m a pizza chef. You know what? I haven’t made a single pizza in my life. I don’t even know how to do it. But I brought a lot of pizzas to my parents’ restaurant guests. My parents’ restaurant was the school of my life. Does it bother me? Not at all, but do you really know how this nickname was born? I had a big discussion with Sinisa Mihajlovic, who played for Inter, and Ibra was in Milan. After a derby, Mihajlovic said nonsense about Zlatan and if someone attacks my players it is as if they attack me. Like this we started arguing and Mihajlovic at one point said: “What does the pizza chef want?” Everything was born like this … “.

