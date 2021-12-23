Raiola insists, Arrivabene replies: the CEO of Juve puts the company in first place

The goal is to make ends meet, and there is no escaping from there. As Calciomercato.com tells us, Maurizio Arrivabene he arrived with that goal and will in fact have no peace until he can bring his goal home. The balance sheet must arrive at the balance sheet, but not only: also within the team. A market devoted to rejuvenation and downsizing of expenses without any gamble or pindaric flight, rigid and equal rules for everyone for anyone who works and plays in Juve. Ergo: the message delivered yesterday via DAZN was mainly addressed to Mino Raiola on the De Ligt issue.

PLAN – “I’m used to generally speaking very, very clearly. Nowadays, the attachment to the shirt by many players is a little less than the attachment they have for their agents. Having said that, Dybala is Juventus number 10, de Ligt is a great defender, they must do their job, as we will do ours. “Start from here. From words. And from situations. CM confirms that the renewal of Dybala is practically done, while the reference can peacefully move on the De Ligt-Raiola axis. On the central, Juve is ready to build the defense and team of the future, the current agreement is an absolute top player (8 million net + 4 bonuses) and is the son of a football that no longer exists in economic terms. Still, Raiola insists. And knock on all the doors of the market. Arrivabene only reiterated what is first of all: the coat of arms.