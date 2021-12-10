Raiola: “It was made for Marcus Thuram at Inter, as for De Ligt at Bayern Munich” | News

The prosecutor: “Only one team can afford Pogba. For Haaland, great chances of leaving already in the summer”

During the interview with Sport 1, Mino Raiola also spoke of a background related to Marcus Thuram, that in the summer theInter he had tried before buying Correa from Lazio: “Last summer the road was clear for him, he had to go abroad. Was all ready for the transfer to the Nerazzurri, but then he got injured (rupture of the medial collateral ligament of the right knee for two months of absence, ed) and everything is blown. Now he is back at the top and can choose all the main clubs whether they are in Italy, Germany, England or France. “

With regard to De Ligt “was almost done with Bayern Munich, there had been positive talks but in the end the operation did not go well: it’s a pity. “The Bavarians are back for other market talks as well:” The only club that could afford Pogba it’s Bayern but we haven’t received anything, maybe an offer will arrive tomorrow … we’ll know more in two months. “

Finally, on Haaland: “You can go to Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City or Bayern Munich. When? Great chances that he can start already this summer, or the next “.