Raiola, Juve and those words: what’s in the future of De Ligt

The threats of Mino Raiola. The words about Matthijs de Ligt have broken through, above all the fact that – according to his agent – he feels ready for a new step in his career. Juve’s plans are not upset, but the agitation among the Juventus fans is strong, because he is by force and attitude the captain of the new Juventus generation. Raiola’s words do not shock because they are part of the character, arrived exactly halfway through the contract with Juve, it is part of the script to start stirring things up.

THE SITUATION – As reported CalcioMercato.com, De Ligt’s contract expires in 2024, he is currently the player most paid by Juve with his 8 million net plus 4 in bonuses and at the end of the season, Juve will still have to pay 30 million (15 a year) to the Ajax of the 75 planned for the purchase dated 2019. In the same period, the release clause will be activated which will initially be 125 million, destined to rise to about 140 the summer before the contract expires. Figures that seem to protect Juve in what promises to be a marathon for the renewal of the contract. Juve will be responsible for dictating the conditions for a possible sale and in the event that a potential defender loses a potential champion, he would collect enough to replace him adequately and also strengthen other departments. The sale of De Ligt is not planned, to convince Juve, however, a figure that is able to come close to that foreseen by the release clause would be needed. What about renewal? The player does not exclude him, it will not be an economic question but a project, he wants to be the leader of a winning team. Times? We will start talking about it from May onwards …