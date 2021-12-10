Raiola, long question and answer on Haaland’s future: “There are 4 clubs he can go to in the summer”

Question and answer on the future of Haaland during the interview that Mino Raiola released to the German media ‘Sport 1’. After yesterday’s anticipation, here is today published all the answers of the prosecutor of the Norwegian center forward born in 2000 of Borussia Dortmund, a precious piece of next summer.

Haaland is currently driving an S63 AMG with Borussia Dortmund, but may soon also be driving a Rolls Royce or Bentley.

“They are all very good cars. Of course, he can also drive a Ferrari or a Lamborghini, of course. He can and will take the next step. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City: these are the big clubs he can go to. . City have won the league five times in recent years, far more than United. When we moved to Dortmund, we all knew this step would come. “

When will this transfer take place?

“Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there’s a big chance Erling will leave this summer. We’ll see.”

What are the arguments in favor of a change?

“He is someone who wants to grow, who looks for new challenges. And of course it is also a question of alternatives. You change only when you have a better alternative.”

Can a player like Haaland choose the club?

“I don’t know, we have to see. It will be a very strange summer. We play football for a month and a half, then everything stops and we go to Qatar for the World Cup. This is strange.”

Do you want to sit down with the BVB in winter and discuss Haaland’s future?

“That’s right. We’ve always done that.”

Will a decision be made in the coming weeks?

“I don’t think so yet. We will tell BVB what our idea is and the BVB will tell us their ideas. But no decision will be made in the winter.”

Is it true that the clause is between 75 and 90 million euros?

“Listen, whatever is in a contract is in a contract. This stays between me and the player. There are only two parties that can say something to the outside world: the club and the player. I never talk about details. We and Dortmund know exactly what needs to happen. We have structured it very clearly. Contract or not: We always have very open communication with Watzke, Zorc and now Kehl. We treat each other honestly. This is much more important than anything on paper . The card is only there if something goes wrong, then you need it, but not otherwise. “