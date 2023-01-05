Raise the medical salary and incentives in the retirement plan

Florentino Perez Raya and Enrique Guilabert.

There are contrasts between doctors and nurses when it comes to calculating the impact that the incentive of ‘signings’ of foreign doctors on the labor incorporation, in the medium term, of the new generations that leave the faculties and the Specialized Training. Both groups, however, share some concern about the new plan of Jose Luis Escriva, and in fact agree on the need to adjust it in detail to prevent the arrival of non-EU citizens from hindering access to the SNS for young people who have been trained in Spain. The main thing, they emphasize, is to improve the conditions of these health professionals to retain them and thus discourage their ‘exile’.

“It is not the most optimal formula”, point out the sources consulted, although there is not, however, a frontal rejection or the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom) nor the General Nursing Council (CGE) towards the new Social Security strategy, which, as Redacción Médica advanced, is considering a regulatory reform to make a “call” to foreign doctors and nurses in their countries of origin so that they can travel to Spain. Of course, both the body of Tomás Cobo and that of Florentino Perez Raya They emphasize the need for this mobility not to pose a “risk” for the generation of national talent.

Enrique Guilabert, treasurer of the Collegiate Medical Organization (OMC), recognizes that a disorderly incorporation of foreign professionals entails a “potential risk” that the rise unemployment among young people who have completed their training in Spain. But in addition, it emphasizes the possibility that these “do not go through controls as rigorous as those that have been carried out at the capacity level.”

“There are already national agreements for these incorporations, we cannot change the flow of doctors and bring in large numbers of non-EU citizens when there are those who they do not enter by hundredths through the EBAU”, Explain. He stresses in this regard that it would be “a tremendous misfortune” for young people “who have made a tremendous effort to enter the Faculty of Medicine” to see themselves “doomed to go to a job market.”

The fundamental thing, Guilabert emphasizes, is not only that there is “good human resource planning” but also to encourage young doctors so that they do not emigrate to other countries that offer them better working conditions. “Training a doctor costs a lot of moneywhat you have to try is for those who have left to come back ”, he defends.

Improve the homologation of sanitary titles

An analysis that is also shared by the General Nursing Council. Sources from the organization you run Florentino Perez Raya agree that the working conditions of nursing staff should be “improved” so that their professionals, “who have a highly qualified and recognition at the international level”, do not emigrate to other countries.

“And secondly, we have already warned the Government for a long time that we must carry out human resource planning and, where appropriate, increase the number of places for Nursing students in our universities”, these sources emphasize.

In this sense, they emphasize that the import of nurses from third countries that the Government and the autonomous communities are testing “would be one more alternative, but in no case the first option.” “For this, the title approval systems would also have to be improved,” they allege.