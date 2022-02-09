Raised $ 47 million in ETH to free Julian Assange

A group of crypto investors defines itself as “a cypherpunk collective fighting for the liberation of Julian AssangeAnd meanwhile has raised over $ 47 million in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for this cause.

What happened

Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) AssangeDAO aims to raise ETH in exchange for the $ JUSTICE governance token to make a 1-to-1 offer on an NFT produced by digital artist Pak in collaboration with Assange.

The proceeds raised from the sale of NFT will reportedly go to cover the legal fees of the Assange defense fund, as well as a campaign to raise awareness of the extradition case of the WikiLeaks founder. If he is extradited to the United States, Assange faces a sentence of 175 years in prison today.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, the DAO was reported to have raised 15,368 ETH, for a value of $ 47,188,058.72 at the current price.

The large sum was raised in less than a week. This made AssangeDao the most successful fundraiser in JuiceBox DAO history. JuiceBox is the community funding platform hosting the campaign.

AssangeDAO is now the largest JuiceBox DAO raise in History exceeding that of ConstitutionDAO. Congrats everyone this seriously exceeded our wildest expectations!#FreeAssangeNOW pic.twitter.com/MqhZv6CWTK – AssangeDAO (@AssangeDAO) February 6, 2022

FreeRossDAO is the DAO that raised $ 12 million to free the founder of Silk Road Ross Ulbrichtthus serving as the inspiration for the birth of AssangeDao.

The fundraiser saw the participation of several big names in the cryptocurrency industry, including the co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterinwho donated 10 ETH – worth $ 31,000.

As did I. https://t.co/o4iPyva68Z – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) February 7, 2022

Even the informant from the National Security Agency Edward Snowden he commented on the speed with which AssangeDao managed to raise funds, saying it looks a lot like a “protest vote against the White House’s abuse of the Espionage Act.”

The Assange NFT is doing real numbers. Very much looks like a protest vote against the White House’s abuse of the Espionage Act. Https://t.co/taQDbCGOkc – Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 6, 2022

