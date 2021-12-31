raised the offer for the dry loan, operation without the right of redemption
Calciomercato Napoli, work is being done for Tuanzebe’s dry loan
Napoli football news. The Naples is trying to find the ideal profile to reinforce the squad of Luciano Spalletti. At the top of the wish list achievable by Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club there is Axel Tuanzebe, 24-year-old English defender owned by the Manchester United, which was filmed on loan at Aston Villa this year.
Napoli-Tuanzebe, the details of the operation
Here are the latest reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, transfer market expert of Sky:
Napoli has raised the offer for the player’s onerous dry loan. If in recent days the club had offered 200 thousand euros, now it has doubled, reaching up to 400 thousand. A figure still far from Manchester United’s initial request (1 million euros), but at least closer than before. The parties are therefore trying to find an agreement for the dry loan, therefore without an option for the redemption that – at least to date – is not being considered.
