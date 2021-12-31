raised the offer for the dry loan, operation without the right of redemption

Napoli football news. The Naples is trying to find the ideal profile to reinforce the squad of Luciano Spalletti. At the top of the wish list achievable by Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club there is Axel Tuanzebe, 24-year-old English defender owned by the Manchester United, which was filmed on loan at Aston Villa this year.

Tuanzebe

Napoli-Tuanzebe, the details of the operation

Here are the latest reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, transfer market expert of Sky: