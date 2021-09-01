Rakuten TV, all the big titles of September

In the section CINEMA of the platform, September 2 is here The Father – Nothing is as it seems (also in 4K UHD), Oscar-winning film for Best Leading Actor to Anthony Hopkins. On the same day, another Oscar-winning film arrives on the platform, but this time the one for Best International Film this year. It is about Another round, film directed by Thomas Vinterberg with Mads Mikkelsen. Also on 2 September here is also The bad poet, a film nominated for 5 Nastri d’Argento that sees Sergio Castellitto take on the role of Gabriele D’Annunzio.

On 9 September, two highly anticipated sequels land on the platform, which can make both adults and children happy. The first is At Quiet Place II (also in 4K UHD), a film directed by John Krazinsky with also Emily Blunt in the cast. The second, on the other hand, is Peter Rabbit 2 – A rogue on the run (4K UHD), a sequel to the first highly successful animated film. Also on 9 September, here is also arriving on the platform Freaky (4K UHD), body-swap film directed by Christopher Landon where a young girl will exchange her body with a terrible killer. In the cast Vince Vaughn and Kahryn Newton.

Of note, arriving on September 15th on Rakuten TV, Penguin Bloom, which tells the incredible true story of the Bloom family, in a film based on the novel of the same name by Carl Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive with a noteworthy cast including Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln. On September 16th, it arrives on Rakuten TV Tigers, a film based on the true story of Martin Bengtsson, a Swedish football prodigy who, once he reaches the dream of joining Inter, discovers that the world he has always dreamed of being part of is nothing more than a terrible golden cage. Finally, on 23 September, that’s it Run, thriller directed by Aneesh Chaganty with a cast also starring Sarah Paulson. A dark story of growing tension, where a mother’s decisions depend on a deeply dark secret.

Loading... Advertisements

In the FREE section, on the other hand, during the month many new titles suitable for every occasion, including animated films to discover and exciting films for evenings of good cinema. Among the titles, too Ernest & Celentine, 7 days, How the fish jump, The illusionist, Snow and many others.

New films and TV series are also coming to the section Starzplay SUBSCRIPTION. Of particular note is the release on September 1 of the acclaimed science fiction film Arrival, with Amy Adams and directed by Denis Villeneuve. On the same day, there is also the Marvel movie Spider-Man Homecoming, the first of the new series on the wall climbing starring Tom Holland. On September 12, the new, dark series starring Joshua Jackson also arrives Dr. Death, while September 26 arrives BMF – Black Mafia Family, the story of two brothers who grew up on the decaying streets of 1980s Detroit, who gave birth to one of the most notorious criminal groups in the country. On the same day, the whole series is finally available Power Book III – Raising Kanan. Episodes 4,5 and 6 of the series also arrive in September Heels, a story of brotherhood and rivalry in the world of wrestling. In the cast Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Nigel Crocker and Kelli Berglund. In addition to It’s Showtime !, also in September, the promo will also be active Back to School: a selection of films that will give and laughs, tears and chills to the whole family, at a reduced price starting from € 3.99. Some of the titles included in the promotion are Godzilla vs Kong, Me vs You the movie – Mr. S’s Revenge; Tolo Tolo, Peter Rabbit, After and After 2.