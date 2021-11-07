Rakuten TV and STARZPLAY, the November 2021 releases

Winter is almost upon us but to cheer the entry into the cold season in November there are new films and new series on homevideo. The catalog of the Rakuten TV platform is enriched with several new features such as Dunes, the new film by M. Night Shyamalan OLD, the prequel to the GI Joe saga Snake Eyes: GI Joe – The Origins, the new chapter in the Fast & Furious saga F9, the film with Kevin Costner One of us, SpongeBob Friends on the run, Me and Angela with Ilenia Pastorelli and Pietro Sermonti and the film about Lucio Dalla For Lucio. News also for the FREE section of Rakuten TV, with Echoes of Death, The Ninth Gate And Super Mario Bros. In the meantime, news also on STARZPLAY, a channel available by subscription in SVOD on Rakuten TV.

The new PVOD and TVOD from Rakuten TV

In the CINEMA section of Rakuten TV, from October 29 the first chapter of the science fiction saga is already available, also in 4K UHD Dunes: directed by Denis Villeneuve, tells the story of a brilliant and talented young man, born with a great destiny that goes far beyond his understanding, who finds himself having to travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure a future for his family and its people. The cast features Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and many others.

Available from 3 November Old, also in 4K UHD, a new film from director de The sixth sense, M. Night Shyamalan: a thriller in which the director plays with his favorite stylistic features, pushing himself into a reflection on the passage of time that acts on multiple levels and levels of reading; the cast includes Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird. Also available from 3 November F9, new chapter in the Fast & Furious saga: action whizzes around the world, from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the bustling streets of Tbilisi; along the way, old friends will rise again, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before … starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Jordana Brewster.

Available from 4 November Snake Eyes: GI Joe – The Origins, prequel film of the universe of GI Joe which stars its most fascinating and mysterious character, the Snake Eyes that gives its name to the title. Film with a high rate of fights and clashes with katanas starring Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Tahehiro Hira, Iko Uwais.

From 10 November, available on the platform Me and Angela, film directed by Herbert Simone Paragnani with Ilenia Pastorelli, Pietro Sermonti and Eugenio Franceschini. A supernatural comedy based on a bet between the supernatural being “Angela” and the placid forty-year-old Arturo.

From 11 November, the animated film for the whole family will be available SpongeBob friends on the run (also in 4K UHD), for an evening of fun for young and old, and One of us (also in 4K UHD), western melodrama based on the novel of the same name by Larry Watson, with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane in the role of a couple of farmers trying to save their grandson.

Available from 12 November For Lucio, Pietro Marcello’s film on Lucio Dalla: a visual and sound journey that draws on public and private archive materials to portray one of the most beloved Italian singer-songwriters.

In the FREE section of Rakuten TV, the classic is already available from 1 October Echoes of Death, thriller with Kevin Bacon, and The Ninth Gate by director Roman Polanski, while available from 1 November Super Mario Bros with Bob Hoskins. In addition, a special “creepy” list available from October 21st to November 10th, Hollywood Garden, with titles from make your skin crawl such as Stake land, Cannibal Holocaust, Innkeepers and many others.

On STARZPLAY from November 2021

There is news coming in November on the SVOD STARZPLAY service, available as an additional paid channel on Rakuten TV and other platforms. Available from October 31st for the entire Jackson season Dr. Death, the series starring Joshua Jackson, while from November 14 the whole series Black Mafia Family, to spend numerous evenings in the company of binge-watching. From November 1st, to stay still in the “terror” mood after Halloween, the cult film in the STARZPLAY catalog The Blair Witch Project. Over the course of the month, they continue the second season of Highwaytown and, from 21 November, Power Book II: Ghost, Longtime sequel to the Power series.