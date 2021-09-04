Rakuten TV and STARZPLAY, the releases of September 2021

Summer is ending but to cheer up this change of season in September there are a lot of new films on homevideo. The catalog of the Rakuten TV platform will be enriched with several new features such as The Father – Nothing is as it seems, At Quiet Place II, Peter Rabbit 2 – A rogue on the run And Freaky, while several titles already in the catalog can be purchased at a special price thanks to the “It’s Showtime!” promotion. News also for the FREE section of Rakuten TV, with AVOD content accessible for free thanks to the support of advertising. Meanwhile, several news are also arriving on STARZPLAY, a channel available by subscription in SVOD on Rakuten TV.

Among the news on TVOD available in the CINEMA section of the platform, from 2 September The Father – Nothing is as it seems (also in 4K UHD), Oscar-winning film for Best Leading Actor to Anthony Hopkins for his portrayal of a father with senile dementia. Also available from the same day Another round, a film directed by Thomas Vinterberg with Mads Mikkelsen that sees four friends experimenting with a strange alcohol-based theory to constantly stimulate their minds: a film that won the 2021 Academy Award for Best International Film. Also available from 2 September The bad poet, a film nominated for 5 Nastri d’Argento that sees Sergio Castellitto take on the role of Gabriele D’Annunzio.

From 9 September, on Rakuten TV on TVOD available At Quiet Place II (also in 4K UHD), a continuation of the original At Quiet Place, directed by John Krazinsky with also Emily Blunt in the cast. Following the tragic events of the first film, the Abbot family must now face the terror of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival while still maintaining silence. Another novelty is Peter Rabbit 2 – A rogue on the run (4K UHD) by Will Gluck, second chapter on the adventures of the beloved troublemaker rabbit. Dubbed in the Italian version by the voice of Nicola Savino, this second chapter of Peter Rabbit is enriched with new characters and interesting themes: a fun and perfect adventure for the whole family. Bea, Thomas and the other rabbits are a wonderful family, but despite his best efforts Peter just can’t lose his bad reputation. After venturing out of the garden once again, he finds himself catapulted into a world where his way of doing things is appreciated, but when his family has to risk everything to find him, Peter will have to figure out which side to be on and what kind of bunny. will want to become. Also from 9 September, available Freaky (4K UHD), Christopher Landon-directed horror comedy about a high school killer, student and brutal truth, a perverse version of the body swapping film in which a young girl swaps her body for a relentless serial killer; starring Vince Vaughn and Kahryn Newton.

From 15/16 September, two films based on true stories will be available. Penguin Bloom directed by Glendyn Ivin and starring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, Jacki Weaver tells the true story of rebirth of a woman who is convinced that her life was over, but who finds hope and new goals through the love of family and a bird on the way. healing, just like her. Tigers directed by Ronnie Sandahl with Erik Enge, Alfred Enoch, Frida Gustavsson, Maurizio Lombardi: it tells the true story of the sixteen year old football prodigy Martin Bengtsson; a coming-of-age drama about a young man’s burning obsession in a world where everything, and everyone, has a price.

Finally, the thriller will be available from 23 September Run directed by Aneesh Chaganty with a cast that also includes Sarah Paulson: a dark and tense story where a mother’s decisions hinge on a deeply dark secret.

In the FREE section of Rakuten TV in the course of this month of September new films will be visible for free thanks to the support of advertising, including: Ernest & Celentine, 7 days, How the fish jump, The Illusionist, Snow.

The promotion is active on Rakuten TV from 6 September to 3 October 2021 “It’s Showtime“: for each rental or purchase in the CINEMA section, 10% of the expenditure made in Rakuten Points is foreseen: the Rakuten TV Loyalty Program and other services of the Rakuten group which allows you to accumulate ‘points’ which can then be converted as a discount on the platform, for example to also buy from an exclusive list of titles available at 0.99 euros including Jumanji (1995), Ghostbusters (2016), Terminator 3, Warcraft, Shrek, Get Out, Kong: Skull Island and other titles. Rakuten Points can be earned by renting / purchasing even the most recent releases such as The Father – Nothing is as it seems, The Bad Poet And Another round.

In addition to “It’s Showtime!”, The promo is also active on Rakuten TV in September “Back to School“: a selection of films for the whole family, accessible at a reduced price starting from € 3.99. This promotion includes titles such as Godzilla vs Kong, Me against you movie – Mr.’s revenge S; Tolo Tolo, Peter Rabbit, After And After 2.

New releases September – Rakuten TV

On Rakuten TV on TVOD :

• The Father – Nothing is as it seems (also in 4K HDR) from 2 September 2021

• Another round from 2 September 2021

• The bad poet from 2 September 2021

• A quiet place II (also in 4K HDR) from 9 September 2021

• Peter Rabbit II – A rogue on the run (also in 4K HDR) from 9 September 2021

• Freaky (also in 4K HDR) from 9 September 2021

• Penguin Bloom from 15 September 2021

• Tigers from 16 September 2021

• Run from 23 September 2021

On Rakuten TV in AVOD (Free section) :

• 7 days since September

• Cinema workshop since September

• How the fish jump since September

• What if you buy me a chair? since September

• Ernest & Celestine since September

• The Illusionist since September

• Life is easy with your eyes closed since September

• Snow since September

• Worse for me since September

Loading... Advertisements

On STARZPLAY from September 2021

Several new features arrive in September on the SVOD STARZPLAY service, available as an additional paid channel on Rakuten TV and other platforms.

The thriller series debuts on 12 September Dr. Death: Based on a true story, tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and seemingly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was starting a burgeoning neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed: patients who entered his operating room for spinal surgery – complex but routine operations – were permanently mutilated, or died.

On September 26 the series debuts, and then continues with new episodes every Sunday BMF (acronym for Black Mafia Family) inspired by the true story of two brothers who emerged from the crumbling streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the country’s most influential crime families; their unwavering faith in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual breakup: a story about love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

And then comes the season finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on September 26, while the series continues Heels set in the world of professional small-town wrestling and also starring Stephen Amell (Arrow), Alexander Ludwig, Nigel Crocker and Kelli Berglund.

Among the films that enter the STARZPLAY catalog are the science fiction film Arrival and the Marvel movie Spider-Man Homecoming.

Also available on STARZPLAY The Act, the series that follows Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King ), a girl who tries to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette ). His quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box that will ultimately lead to murder.