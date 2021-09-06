Rakuten TV: the new films to be seen in streaming in September 2021

Among the upcoming news we point out “The Father – Nothing is as it seems” with Anthony Hopkins “A quiet place 2” Giulia Ausani



Even in September Rakuten Tv brings the cinema straight home with never-before-seen films and some of the most recent blockbusters, including Oscars, horror and titles for the whole family.

Let’s start with the Oscar-winning films: the 2 September he arrives “The Father – Nothing is as it seems”, which earned the protagonist Anthony Hopkins the best actor award for his portrayal of a father with senile dementia. Coming also “Another round”, winner of the Oscar for best foreign film. Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, you see Mads Mikkelsen in the role of a professor who, together with three colleagues, decides to experiment with a theory according to which being constantly bright stimulates the mind.

For fans of tension, dal September 9 horror is available “A quiet place 2”, with Emily Blunt And Cillian Murphy, while the September 23 he arrives “Run”, thriller with Sarah Paulson in which a mother’s decisions are tied to a dark secret.

Then here are two films inspired by true stories: the September 15 he arrives “Penguin Bloom”, on the true story of the Bloom family, and the September 16 it’s up to “Tigers”, based on the story of the prodigious Swedish footballer Martin Bengtsson.

For the whole family comes “Peter Rabbit 2 – A Rascal on the Run” (from September 9), in which the famous bunny will travel to the city for a new series of unpredictable adventures. If you like body swap movies about body swaps, you can’t miss it “Freaky” by Christopher Landon, in which a girl will find herself in the body of a killer.

We close with an Italian film: from 2 September it’s available “The bad poet”, a film nominated for five Silver Ribbons that he sees Sergio Castellitto in the role of Gabriele D’Annunzio.