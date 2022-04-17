Ralf Rangnick, manager of Manchester United, reveals the future of Cristiano Ronaldo Is he leaving?

2022-04-16

Cristiano Ronaldo he was the big star Man Utd with a hat-trick at Old Trafford in the win against Norwich City (3-2), which allows his team to be the great beneficiary of the day in the race for the ‘Top 4’ of the English Premier League. The Red Devils are fifth in the table.

After the match, Ralf Rannickinterim technician Man Utdspoke about the future of Cristiano Ronaldosomething that has been talked about a lot in recent weeks.

There have been many rumors that CR7 He will leave United at the end of the season, despite the fact that he has a contract for one more year.

“It’s not my decision, Christian He has one more year of contract with the club and it will be the new coach, together with the board, who will decide on this matter, ”said the current DT of the Man Utd.