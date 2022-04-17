Ralf Rangnick, manager of Manchester United, reveals the future of Cristiano Ronaldo Is he leaving?
Cristiano Ronaldo he was the big star Man Utd with a hat-trick at Old Trafford in the win against Norwich City (3-2), which allows his team to be the great beneficiary of the day in the race for the ‘Top 4’ of the English Premier League. The Red Devils are fifth in the table.
After the match, Ralf Rannickinterim technician Man Utdspoke about the future of Cristiano Ronaldosomething that has been talked about a lot in recent weeks.
There have been many rumors that CR7 He will leave United at the end of the season, despite the fact that he has a contract for one more year.
“It’s not my decision, Christian He has one more year of contract with the club and it will be the new coach, together with the board, who will decide on this matter, ”said the current DT of the Man Utd.
“It is no coincidence that he is the best scorer in history and today he showed once again that he can make a difference, as he had already done against Tottenham. They were not easy goals, it was a tremendous game for him”, he added. Ralf Rannick.
It should be mentioned that according to the Daily Star, Erik Ten Hag will be the coach of the Man Utd starting next season.
The Dutch strategist who currently manages Ajax already has a verbal agreement with the United and would have told the board that Cristiano Ronaldo It would not be part of his plans for the 2022-23 campaign, so he approved its sale.
Beside Cristiano Ronaldo nine other players would be leaving the English team by not entering into Ten Hag’s plans.