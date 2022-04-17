Ralf Rangnick says more about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to mark the spirits (and the opposing goals) when he is shaken like in recent weeks. A hat-trick against Tottenham in early March, then no goals since yesterday, the Portuguese star shone again by scoring a hat-trick against the red lantern. A hat-trick which is very important for his team, but which proves, for those who doubted it, that he is still capable of finding the net, despite his irregularity.

Yesterday, after the match, his coach answered a question about the future of his number 7. Lately, the atmosphere is complicated and many talk about failure to qualify his return to Manchester United. Some already saw him leaving, but Ralf Rangnick does not see him in the same way: “ Cristiano has another year on his contract. It will be a decision of the new manager, together with the board. This is information to be taken with a grain of salt, because on this issue, we will surely have to wait until the end of the season to see more clearly. For the moment, the Red Devils have very important goals on the pitch and must give everything to secure a place for the 2022-2023 Champions League.