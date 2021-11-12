rallies towards 150k and is about to ramp up in Russia

Bitcoins are getting hotter.

Not only has the listing on the American stock exchange of an ETF that focuses on Bitcoin decreed a notable peak of attention on the queen of cryptocurrencies which is now considered a safe investment (and even many point to it as a safe haven asset superior to gold). But today there is also a technical analysis that predicts the Bitcoin ready to reach the milestone of 150,000 dollars. Furthermore it must be said that Bitcoins continue to exit the Exchanges to go towards Cold storage and this is clearly a show of strength. It is the Decentrader platform that provides a technical analysis that sees Bitcoin at $ 150,000 by the end of the year. Therefore, from a technical point of view, the queen of cryptocurrencies seems well equipped to continue to amaze and enrich those who bet on it with confidence.

Everyone on Bitcoin

But an interesting and in some ways surprising news comes from Russia. Russia in recent months has seemed rather skeptical and suspicious about the world of cryptocurrencies but now comes the news that Tinkoff a Russian financial giant wants to focus on Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies, offering its customers numerous services focused on crypto and blockchain technology. These are great demonstrations of strength on the part of a cryptocurrency which, although it raises many questions, never fails to grow and convince an ever wider audience of investors. If Putin in his public utterances had not shown a particular love for virtual currencies, the determination of such an important group will make crypto easily circulate among ordinary people.

Russia certainly can be a vast reservoir for virtual currency in order to grow both as an investment and also as a concrete payment tool.

In short, the news on this crypto remains positive.