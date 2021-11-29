Rally Bitcoin, ATH Ethereum, BNB: price analysis

Bitcoin, a weekend rally

Bitcoin’s price rallied over the weekend and established a new record for the highest close in the history of the asset on the weekly timeframe.

The 4-hour BTC / USD chart below from OptimoomFX illuminates how tight the range BTC has been trading in the past few weeks. The chart argues that a further upside is more likely than a drop in prices given that the general trend is still bullish.

Bitcoin bulls will look to close above $ 64,095 on the 4-hour and then the daily time scale for further confirmation that higher prices are on the way. Of course, if the bulls are successful in their higher price target, the next step after this result will be to test the $ 65k level and then BTC’s all-time high of $ 67,276.

In the meantime, bearish BTC traders will try to win the battle once again at the $ 60k level and send the price of Bitcoin below $ 59,441. If they win this battle in the short term, the bulls will again look to the $ 57.5k level as support resistance.

As can be seen on another 4-hour time scale chart above, BTC appears to be ending a somewhat dented reverse head and shoulders pattern. The price of BTC has already tested the breakout and bullish market participants are hoping that the level of $ 69,705.06 will be tested shortly.

BTC bearish traders will again attempt to test the $ 61k level shown in the chart harisonhbn9718 above and they will try to push the price lower.

The 24-hour BTC price range is $ 61,779- $ 65,649 and the 7-day range is $ 59,979- $ 65,649. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 15,063- $ 67,276.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 15,496.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 60,641.

The Fear and Greed Index is 75 Greed and +2 from Sunday’s reading of 73 Greed.

Bitcoin’s price recorded a major upward momentum during the last 4-hour candle on Sunday and BTC closed its daily / weekly candle at $ 63,259 [+2,87%] and in green numbers for the second consecutive day.

Ethereum, a new ATH

Even the price of ether closed the weekly time scale at its highest price ever Sunday [$4.611,73].

The ETH / USD 4 hour chart below is Bixley outlines the potential that Ether is heading towards the fifth point on the graph. If ETH creates a ‘W’ and reaches the target, ETH’s price will be $ 4,980 and will likely eclipse the $ 5k level for the first time in history.

Of course, the ETH bears will want to spoil the party and test the trendline at $ 4.5k again before taking the ETH price lower and achieving a significant candle close on a longer time scale.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,543- $ 4,729 and the 7-day price range is $ 4,212- $ 4,729. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 443.72- $ 4,729.39.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 462.21.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,078.09.

Ether [+2.09%] closed its daily candle on Sunday at $ 4,611.73 and in green figures.

The price of Ether also reached a new ATH of $ 4,729.39 a few minutes after the opening of the daily candle on Monday.

BNB close to a new record

Binance Coin’s price rose significantly over the weekend and ended the day at + $ 13.2. BNB is fast approaching its all-time high of $ 686.31 reached on May 10 this year.

The 1-day BNB / USD chart below from Dave-FX-Hunter it shows the upside for BNB bulls if they can once again push the asset’s price back to the upper limit of a long-term uptrend channel.

Binance Coin bear market participants will have to hold back the BNB price from breaking another new ATH if they want to have any hope that the BNB price won’t take another price discovery journey.

The 24-hour BNB price range is $ 639.19- $ 671.09 and the 7-day price range is $ 516.95- $ 669.7. BNB’s 52-week price range is $ 27.02- $ 686.31.

BNB’s price on this date last year was $ 28.27.

The average price of BNB over the past 30 days is $ 502.93.

Binance Coin [+2.07%] closed its daily candle on Wednesday with a value of 649.5 dollars and in green figures for a third consecutive day.