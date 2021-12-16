Rally for Bitcoin and Ethereum after the FED news

The price of Bitcoin began a recovery wave above $ 48,500.

began a recovery wave above $ 48,500. Ethereum rose above $ 4,000, XRP topped $ 0.82.

rose above $ 4,000, XRP topped $ 0.82. SOL gained 10% and broke through the USD 175 level.

Bitcoin’s price has formed a base above the USD 47,200 zone. BTC began a steady recovery wave and rose above the USD 48,500 zone on Federal Reserve news (FED) US. BTC is currently (04:30 UTC) facing strong resistance near the $ 49,500 zone, while the bulls could aim to get above $ 50,000.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are also moving higher. ETH it jumped almost 4% and there was a clear move above the $ 4,000 level. XRP managed to climb above the $ 0.820 resistance. ADA gained 3% and there was a move above USD 1.30.

The price of Bitcoin

After forming a base above $ 47,200, the price of bitcoin began a steady rise. BTC was able to break through the USD 48,500 and USD 49,000 levels. It is now facing resistance near the $ 49,500 zone. The main resistance could be near the $ 50,000 zone. A close above $ 50,000 could trigger another short-term hike.

Immediate bearish support is near $ 48,200. The next major support is near the $ 47,500 level, below which the price could start a new decline.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum has started a steady rise above the $ 3,880 resistance. ETH gained over 3% and there was a move above the USD 4,000 resistance. To continue rising, the bulls need to push the price above the USD 4,120 resistance level. The next key resistance is near the $ 4,200 level.

If there is another downward correction, the price could test $ 3,950. The next key support is near the $ 3,880 level, below which bears could test $ 3,650.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) gained pace above the USD 1.25 resistance level. It is up 3% and there has been a rise above the USD 1.30 resistance. The next key resistance is near USD 1.32, above which the price could rise towards the USD 1.35 level.

Binance coin (BNB) is moving higher and is trading above the USD 525 level. The first key resistance is near USD 542, above which it could possibly test USD 550. Further gains could drive the price towards the $ 565 level.

Solana (SOL) is up 10% and there has been a clear breakthrough above the USD 172 resistance. It is now approaching the USD 180 level, but the main obstacle is near USD 188. If a downward correction occurs, the price could test USD 165.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is consolidating gains near the USD 0.180 level. Immediate resistance is near the $ 0.188 level, above which it could revisit $ 0.20. If not, there may be a drop towards the $ 0.165 support.

The price of XRP was able to break out of the $ 0.820 resistance zone. It is now heading towards $ 0.835, above which it could test $ 0.85. Any further upside could lead the price towards the $ 0.92 resistance.

More altcoin markets today

Many Altcoins are up by more than 10%, including BORA, XDC, EGLD, AVAX, FTM, KDA, ONE, STX, AR, HBAR, CRV, MINA, SAND and HNT. Of these, EGLD gained 18% and broke the USD 310 level.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is recovering above the $ 48,500 level. To continue rising, the price must break above the USD 49,500 and USD 50,000 resistance levels in the short term.

