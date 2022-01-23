Rally Montecarlo, Loeb wins on Ford Puma: 80th success and personal record

The first round of the WRC 2022 World Championship staged in Monte Carlo ends with the success of the French Loeb on Ford, who leads his compatriot Ogier on Toyota by 10 ” 5. For the “Cannibal” this is the eighth victory at Monte Carlo. Third Breen in a Ford Puma. Next appointment in Sweden on the weekend of February 27th

A Monte Carlo Rally never predictable until the very last stages on Sunday 23 January, thanks to twists that enlivened the two-way fight between Sébastien, Loeb and Ogier, 17 world titles overall. In the end, the victory goes to the “Cannibal” Loeb, who for the 80th time climbs to the top step of the podium in a Wrc race, returns to celebrate a success four years after the 2018 Rally of Catalonia and above all at the age of 47 ( 48 on February 26) becomes the oldest winner in the WRC. For the reigning world champion Ogier, in a Toyota GR Yaris, a puncture in the penultimate stage was fatal: up to that point he was leading the standings with a margin of 24”6, but he closed the special with a delay of 34”1 on Loeb, who thus gained the first position. At that point, the expert driver behind the wheel of the Ford Puma, managing the last Power Stage, scored the eighth overall victory on the French asphalt, leaving his compatriot by 10 ” 5, who among other things received a penalty for early departure in the final test. Third Craig Breen, in the Ford Puma, and fourth Kalle Rovanpera in the Toyota GR Yaris, who closed the event with three special stages on the board.

RALLY MONTE CARLO, THE CHRONICLE – During the first two stages of the morning, the reigning world champion Ogier confirmed himself as the leader of the provisional classification with his Toyota GR Yaris of the Gazoo Racing team. The day began with Loeb’s victory in PS14 at 1 ” 1 from Ogier himself, while in the following PS15, the first lap on the “Brianconnet / Entrevaux” of 14.26 km – then the scene of the final Power Stage – the best time trial was established by Thierry Neuville, on Hyundai i20 N, with Ogier closing at 1 ” 9, while Loeb lost ground to finish fifth at 6 ” 5. The final script was outlined in the last two specials, with Loeb winning number 16, taking advantage of Ogier’s puncture. At that point, when the two drivers were separated by less than 10 seconds, in the Power Stage the penultimate to start was Ogier (penalized for an early start). The stage ended with Rovanpera’s victory over Toyota. Loeb, fourth at 6 ” 9, secured success at Monte Carlo. According to Loeb it was “a great battle, I did not expect so much from this appointment” said French, sailed by Isabelle Galmiche. For Ogier, regret and pride at the same time: “Too bad, I was wrong in releasing the clutch. keep your head held high, it was still a great weekend, I thank the whole team ”.

MONTE CARLO: THE CHALLENGE OF TWO – The inaugural round of the World Rally Championship 2022 offered fans the expected challenge between Ogier (Toyota GR Yaris) and Loeb (Ford Puma M-Sport), respectively eight and nine world titles posted on the bulletin board. Both French drivers have announced a “part time” commitment with their respective manufacturers for the season, even if the final and detailed program – with the number of races that will see them at the start – is not yet known. Could Monte Carlo, in light of the results and the usual speed demonstrated by Loeb, hold any surprises? With the two Sébastien who, perhaps, will decide to sign the greatest number of appearances? We’ll see.

WRC 2022: THE INDICATIONS OF MONTE CARLO – Meanwhile, the new era of WRC characterized by Rally1 cars, equipped with hybrid powertrain – a 1.6-liter petrol unit combined with an electric motor and a battery, with a peak power of around 500 horsepower – has highlighted the potential of the Ford Puma prepared by the British M-Sport team, which had first started the development process of the new car already in 2021. The Toyota Gazoo Racing “squadron”, which in the four days showed improved performance (also thanks to the speed of the young Rovanpera), is a candidate for a leading role, together with M-Sport itself. While the path in this start of the season seems to be uphill for Hyundai Motorsport, which in the four days of Monte Carlo suffered major technical problems, and ends the first round with two retirements, those of Ott Tanak and Oliver Solberg. Despite some technical problems, Thierry Neuville “defends” himself, closing in sixth position behind by more than 7 minutes.

2022 WRC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, NEXT APPOINTMENTS – The Rally Monte Carlo, edition number 90 of the historic transalpine event, has gone to archive, the WRC World Rally season will return to the scene on the weekend of 27 February with the second round on the occasion of the Swedish Rally, traditionally on a snowy and icy surface. Overall, the calendar includes 13 appointments: in the Bel Paese the Rally Italia Sardegna on the weekend of 5 June; the conclusion in Japan on the weekend of 13 November.

RALLY MONTE CARLO 2022, THE RANKING – At the end of the 17 special stages, for a total of 296.03 timed kilometers – mostly on dry asphalt – of the Monte Carlo Rally, this is the final classification of the top ten drivers at the finish line:

1. S. Loeb (Ford Puma) in 3: 00’32 ” 8

2. S. Ogier (Toyota GR Yaris) + 10 ” 5

3. C. Breen (Ford Puma) + 1’39 ” 8

4. K. Rovanpera (Toyota GR Yaris) + 2’16 ” 2

5. G. Greensmith (Ford Puma) + 6’33 ” 4

6. T. Neuville (Hyundai i20 N) + 7’42”6

7. Mikkelsen (Skoda Fabia Evo, Wrc2) + 11’33 ” 8

8. T. Katsuta (Toyota GR Yaris) + 12’24”7

9. E. Cais (Ford Fiesta, Wrc2) + 12’29”2

10. N. Gryazin (Skoda Fabia, Wrc2) + 13’41”3

WORLD WRC 2022, THE RANKING – After the Monte Carlo Rally, the WRC 2022 World Championship classification sees Loeb (27 points) in command of the drivers’ classification, second Ogier (19), third Rovanpera (17), fourth Breen (15), fifth Neuville (11). Manufacturers: M-Sport Ford (42 points), Toyota Gazoo Racing (39), Hyundai (13).