Rally Up For Binance Coin? Profits By Exploiting The Upcoming Upside

For Binance Coin, the rally begins on February 1st, at the same time as other cryptocurrencies. Market euphoria pushes the price from $ 43.50 to $ 350 in just three weeks (+ 704.6%). After this maximum, a period of adjustment and profit taking, of course. The break of this high takes place, with a strength that brings Binance Coin to $ 692.

There is talk of appalling returns within a month and a half. Here the market was too hot, causing a sharp price correction, with a negative performance of around 60%. The correction touches a new low of $ 227.23, level tested later as support. As can be seen from the Fibonacci levels, the correction took place between 61.8 and 70.70.

Subsequently, the price also breaks the 21-period average, heralding a resumption of the primary movement. The volumes, however, show a certain weakness of the bullish movement of the last few weeks. Not only that, the RSI is dangerously approaching the overbought zone.

Before we can see a strong upside, we may see short-term corrections. A first possible support is at $ 364.16, which is currently near the 21-period average.

