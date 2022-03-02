Ralph Ahn, ‘New Girl’ Tran Actor, Dies at 95, Jake Johnson Honors Him in Instagram Post

new girl Tran actor Ralph Ahn has died at the age of 95. While he only appeared in seven episodes of the sitcom, beginning with new girl Season 2, Ahn’s quiet character Tran quickly became a fan favorite. He became something of a father figure when Nick Miller (Jake Johnson) took a break from Jess (Zooey Deschanel), Winston Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston (Lamorne Morris). Jake Johnson and the rest of the new girl cast posted on social media to honor her former co-star Ralph Ahn.

Jake Johnson and Ralph Ahn in ‘New Girl’ | FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Jake Johnson Recalls the ‘Fun’ He Had With Tran Actor Ralph Ahn in ‘New Girl’

On new girl, Jake Johnson turned to the character of Ralph Ahn. Tran became something of a father figure with very few words.

“BREAK. He is so much fun to work with,” read a post on Jake Johnson’s Instagram. “He gave so much with literally no lines. I loved when he was on set. I always hoped to work with him again in some way. Condolences to his family/friends.”

Ralph Ahn, who played fan-favorite character Tran on New Girl, passed away on February 26 at the age of 95. Co-star Jake Johnson honored him by saying, “He Gave So Much With Literally No Lines. He loved me when he was on the set ». pic.twitter.com/8ZU72a79VL – IGN (@IGN) March 1, 2022

Ralph Ahn continued to play Tran until new girl Season 7, Episode 7, “The Pirate Bride’s Curse.” your other new girl Episodes include “Menzies” and “First Date” in season 2 with Jake Johnson, “birthday” and “Big News” in season 3, “Thanksgiving IV” in season 4, and “Wedding Eve” in season 5.

Ralph Ahn was also a guest star on gilmore girls, the king of queens, and Golden girls.

Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris and Olivia Munn also posted in honor of their ‘New Girl’ co-star

Zooey Deschanel and Lamorne Morris mourned the death of their new girl co-star. An Instagram post by Lamorne Morris was read.

“This man lived a long life, keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers,” read an Instagram post by Lamorne Morris (via USA Today).

Olivia Munn (Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse) starred new girl Season 2 as Jake Johnson’s love interest, and also posted about Ralph Ahn.

“You brought so much joy into our lives and helped pave the way for all the AAPI actors who would follow you. We love you,” she said.

Jake Johnson had suggested making Ralph Ahn a recurring role on ‘New Girl’

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2014, new girl showrunner Liz Meriwether and Brett Baer discussed the new girl Season 4 Episode “Giving Bangs”. They said that Jake Johnson played a part in having Ralph Ahn as a recurring character in new girl.

“It’s so easy to write for him,” laughed Meriwether. “It was Jake Johnson’s idea, originally. He texted me about it. We all thought it was very funny. Starting this year, I think one of the writers at the retreat introduced his granddaughter as a love interest. But Jake also wanted to do something like that.”

Ralph Ahn, an actor best known for playing Tran in ‘New Girl,’ recently passed away at the age of 95. The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles announced Ahn’s death in a Facebook post on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Zxn75Xuyeg — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 1, 2022

Baer commented that Johnson and Ahn have a close friendship off-camera.

“Johnson is a lot of fun with that guy,” Baer added. “And they get along really well off camera. Tran’s coming to Thanksgiving was actually something that was supposed to take place during season two, but then we broke the story that Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner were Jess’s parents, and it was just too much to stick with.” .

Ralph Ahn may have very few lines, but the new girl the cast and fans loved meeting and working with him. From Jake Johnson to Max Greenfield to Lamorne Morris, Ahn will be missed.

RELATED: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Fans Want Jake Johnson’s ‘New Girl’ Co-Star Lamorne Morris to Play a Live-Action Prowler