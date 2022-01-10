Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley in Wes Anderson’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley with Benedict Cumberbatch in Wes Anderson’s new work, the episodic film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, an adaptation of Roadl Dahl produced by Netflix.

Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel And Ben Kingsley will join protagonist Benedict Cumberbatch in the new film by Wes Anderson, the adaptation of the classic by Roald Dahl The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, contained in the collection of short stories Child’s play and other stories.

Child’s play and other stories is a collection of short stories, which is a mix of reality and fiction; includes the story of how Roald Dahl became a writer and is a perfect example of what drew audiences to his stories. The main story centers on Henry Sugar, a man who steals a book that shows him how to see through objects and predict the future. This causes a series of misadventures involving evading the mob’s henchmen, working with a Hollywood makeup artist to create new identities and found orphanages around the world. Cumberbatch will be Sugar, as well as appearing in multiple roles in other stories.

Filming will start shortly in London. The film is part of a mega deal entered into by Netflix, which secured the rights to Roald Dahl’s entire catalog.

Wes Anderson already measured up to Roald Dahl in 2009, resulting in the stop motion hit Fantastic Mr. Fox, supported by a dizzying Hollywood cast that included George Clooney, Willem Dafoe, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray and Meryl Streep. , among others.