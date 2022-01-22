Ralph Fiennes in The King’s man

Elegant and statuesque, the fluid and imperturbable speech that radiates British phlegm, Ralph Fiennes possesses the grace of a star who does not need ostentation. His face is engraved in the memory of millions of fans through unforgettable films – among them, The English patient (an Oscar nomination), Schindler’s list (an Academy Award and a Bafta) e Harry Potter – but also great acting rehearsals in the theater, where he won the prestigious Tony Award for Hamlet in 1995. We will see him again at the cinema at the beginning of January 2022, in The King’s man – The origins, third installment in the espionage saga Kingsman (after Secret service And The golden circle), directed by Matthew Vaughn, where he plays the Duke of Oxford.

What convinced you to accept this role?

Matthew’s passion for cinema, which shines through in the screenplay: he was inspired by classics such as Lawrence of Arabia And The man who wanted to be king by John Huston. I did not know his work, I had never seen the films in the series Kick-Ass, nor the first two chapters of Kingsman, but before accepting I studied them thoroughly and really liked his style. He has his own vision, but above all he is not afraid to oppose the control of the heads of production. Working with him was an adventure, like getting on a boat and braving the waves: we might have crashed into the rocks, but it never happened.

What amused you the most?

The opportunity to experience important historical moments: I had the opportunity to interact with Rasputin and the Tsar in Russia, with the King of England, with the German emperor. The training for this film was also good for me, I had to lose a little belly, I had gained a lot of weight for Nureyev-The White Crow, the third film I directed (a biography of Nureyev, ed). I find it very fun to create these absolutely unreal fantasy worlds, but this is the magic of cinema, the pleasure of seeing improbable things that seem entirely possible, especially when the protagonist is heroic without being a superhero, a bit like Spencer Tracy in Damn day, one who does things you would never expect.

What do you look for in the characters you play?

A point of identification. It intrigues me to try to understand what that character thinks, how he moves. Imagining and entering another’s life, his connection with the world, stimulates my creative process. It is not just the actions that intrigue me, words are also important: dialogue and comparison with others, at times, produce brilliant and surprising ideas.

Famous thanks to the cinema, idolized in the theater. If you had to choose between these two worlds, what would you prefer?

Theater. Blame the greatest actor I’ve ever known: Paul Scofield, Oscar winner for his role in A man for all seasons, a unique and extraordinary theatrical interpreter. I like simple things, and there is nothing more essential than a monologue on stage. In the theater this simplicity is immediate, and also very profound. Cinema creates fascinating worlds, has great entertainment potential, and is a more complete experience for the viewer, but it is not a job that gratifies the actor. It gives you the opportunity to refine your role, while in the theater every performance is subjective, but the atmosphere that is created with the audience in the room, the dynamics triggered by the reaction of people while you act, are all incomparable elements. Definitely, I feel more at home on stage.

In his career he has played very different roles. What are your favorites?

The more complex ones like Voldemort in Harry Potter, because he was a pure evil: he knew how to be exclusively evil and had no internal conflicts that I could work on to make him human. But I also really enjoyed playing the Duke of Oxford: a sensitive man, with Renaissance talent, a reactionary aristocrat, but at the same time proactive. In the film he utters a line that reminds me of a Charlie Chaplin phrase: “Your conscience is who you are, your reputation is what others think of you. And what others think of you is their problem ”.

The best director you have worked with?

Without a doubt Steven Spielberg, who directs instinctively, feeds on your acting and works by building your role into some sort of symbiosis. It is very direct, it has no filters, and this is extremely interesting to me. He was always telling me to repeat the scene faster, he was constantly testing my limits. And then Anthony Minghella, the most lovable man I’ve ever met, reassuring and paternal. When he wanted me to move to another area of ​​the set, he would gently guide me, almost holding my hand.

A person who inspired you?

My mother, who always told me: “When you do something, put all your soul into it, even if you risk damaging it in the process”. She was a woman with a dramatic temperament, the first actress I met. And he was also a determined person: he lived intensely everything he did. She liked to paint, but I think she would also have been a great performer.

Something you always carry with you?

A book: I can’t leave the house without it, even when I go shopping. Along with opera and classical music: lately I always get up with Bach.

Ralph Fiennes in a scene from The King’s man – The origins, a spy story inspired by a famous comic, set during the Great War. 20th Century Studios

Your favorite novel?

The plot against America by Philip Roth, a premonitory book of political fiction. It’s amazing how Roth predicted almost twenty years ago the absurd and xenophobic climate the United States is still experiencing today.

How do you live this situation?

It is worrying. I am very disturbed by the direction the world is going. We are surrounded by an ignorant force, by an evil energy that lurks everywhere, in religious extremism, in nationalistic animosities, in the blatant greed of multinational corporations. We are destroying ourselves with our own hands.

A project in which we will see you soon?

The menu, a horror comedy directed by Mark Mylod. I play a chef, a profession that I would certainly have undertaken if I hadn’t become an actor: for example, I’m very good at making scrambled eggs. There is nothing to laugh about: doing them well is not at all easy.

