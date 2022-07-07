Ralph Fiennes would sign up to star in a Voldemort spin-off with “incredible sex” scenes

It has been more than a decade since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2and despite the great reception of the film adaptations of the literary saga created by JK. Rowlingand the current boom in all sorts of sequels, prequels, spin off and others, the universe around the young wizard of Hogwarts has only generated the movies of Fantastic beasts and where to find themthree so far, starring magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), although without the reception achieved by feature films with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and company.

Will Warner Bros. soon be encouraged to give the green light to more future installments? In the absence of official announcements or confirmations, what we have at the moment are some statements of Ralph Fiennes and that in the franchise he played the evil Voldemortthe main enemy of Harry Potter.

He has made them during one of the promotion interviews of the drama the forgiven co-starring with Jessica Chastain, released in the United States on July 1 (and which is scheduled to hit theaters in Spain on July 29). And in these meetings with the press it is also inevitable being asked about his character from The Dark Lord and a possible spin-off.

The most recent is in The List in which the actor has come up with an original and unexpected response. “I think Voldemort should reappear. He would be with his girlfriend, played by Jessica Chastain”he assured and proposing to his co-star in the forgiven for the lead female role. A petition to which she quickly signed up, adding that “Sounds good to me, but then would it be a love match?”. And Fiennes did not hesitate to follow up on his suggestion: “I think that would be it. It would be very complicated. It would be an obsession. They would hate each other. And then they would come together with incredible spells. They would have incredible sex, and they would have traumatic separations. They would use magic to manipulate each other and fall in love.”

Naturally, mentioning raunchy scenes brought Chastain back in. “Sounds exciting. Probably not appropriate for children. But who cares?”. And Fiennes agreed with him, “who cares, right”.

It is clear that the answers, more than firm proposals, must be taken with tweezers and are probably due to Fiennes’s choice to deal with the question differently. Still, it would be interesting what Warner executives would think of a project like this, not suitable for minors and focused on Voldemort’s relationship with his beloved wife.





Ralph Fiennes embodied the “he who must not be named” in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, and followed up with the role in three more films, until The Deathly Hallows – part 2. For the actor of Schindler’s List, The English Patient, The loyal gardener or that he has played Gareth Mallory, the substitute for M, in the recent films of the Bond saga, that of Voldemort has perhaps been the interpretation that has given him the greatest popularity. Still, he was one step away from accepting the role.and the reason is because at the time it was offered I was completely unaware of everything related to Harry Potter, both in movies and in books.

“Out of ignorance, I just thought this wasn’t for me. I stupidly resisted, I had doubts. I think the deciding factor was that my sister Martha, who had three children of about 12, 10 and 8 years old, said to me: What do you say ? You have to do it!”. And there began the story of what is one of his most iconic compositions for the screen.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.