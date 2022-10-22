Ralph Lauren apologizes after being accused of “plagiarism” by the first lady of Mexico

21 October 2022

image source, Reuters Caption, Mexico’s culture minister also accused the US company of “cultural appropriation.”

Ralph Lauren has apologized for selling a clothing item that allegedly copied indigenous Mexican designs.

The American fashion chain was accused of “plagiarism” by the wife of the president of Mexico, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müllerand by the minister of culture of that country.

Mexico has made similar complaints against other big brands in recent years.

Ralph Lauren said he was “surprised” to see the garment in question was still for sale, having issued a “severe directive” months before to withdraw it.

In a statement, the clothing company said it was working to find out how the product ended up on the sales floor and that it was “deeply sorry for what happened.”

The Reuters news agency reported that it found that same item for sale online for hundreds of dollars.

In her Instagram post, Gutiérrez -wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador- shared an image of a long garment that had stripes and patterns and hung in a store with a Ralph Lauren label.

He said the brand liked designs inspired by indigenous textile traditions. But he, he added, “copying” these patterns was “plagiarism,” something he called “illegal and immoral.”

Gutiérrez, who is a writer and researcher, added that this particular article appropriated the design of the garments worn by the people of Contla and Saltillo, and asked for compensation for indigenous communities.

Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto added her own criticism, calling it a case of “cultural appropriation”.

The phrase is used to refer to a particular tradition, such as a hairstyle or clothing, that is taken from a marginalized group and worn differently by a dominant culture.

There is a clear line between appreciation and appropriation, says Netherlands-based anthropologist Sandra Niessen.

“Getting inspiration from other people’s designs is as old as design itself,” he says, adding that this is how cultures grow.

But, he says, the appropriation sometimes seen in contemporary fashion suggests power imbalances and “colonialism in practice”.

In its statement, Ralph Lauren referenced an announcement it had made in June promising more “credit and collaboration” for new indigenous-themed garments beginning in the summer of 2023.

He added that the company was deepening their “formation of cultural awareness” and expanding its work with indigenous communities.

image source, AFP Caption, The writer and researcher Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller is the first lady of Mexico.

Claims of this kind of exploitation come up frequently in the fashion industry, and Ralph Lauren is just the latest global brand to face accusations from Mexican officials.

In July, Chinese retailer Shein was criticized for a product that Mexico claimed used the designs of the Mayan community, prompting the company to withdraw the product from sale.

Zara, Mango and Anthropologie are among many other Western brands that have come under fire, and in 2020 French designer Isabel Marant issued her own apology after allegations of appropriation.

Earlier this year, Mexico passed a law that promises to provide greater protection to the country’s indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples.