Ralph Lauren apologizes after being accused of “plagiarism” by the first lady of Mexico

Mexico’s culture minister also accused the US company of “cultural appropriation.”

Ralph Lauren has apologized for selling a clothing item that allegedly copied indigenous Mexican designs.

The American fashion chain was accused of “plagiarism” by the wife of the president of Mexico, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müllerand by the minister of culture of that country.

Mexico has made similar complaints against other big brands in recent years.

Ralph Lauren said he was “surprised” to see the garment in question was still for sale, having issued a “severe directive” months before to withdraw it.

