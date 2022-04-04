Ralph Lauren seeks to be an aspirational brand

It took more than two years for Ralph Lauren take a bow at New York after presenting a new collection, the pandemic of covid-19 forcefully interrupted a ritual that used to happen like clockwork at every parade.

Ralph Lauren’s return to the catwalk last week, staged at the Museum of Modern Artit was quite an intimate affair, the guests could meet the actress Jessica Chastain or the mayor of New York, Eric Adamswhile enjoying champagne and pre-show appetizers.

Among the nearly 90 publishers, buyers and friends of the company was also Patrice Louvet, CEO of Ralph Lauren since 2017. The former executive of Procter & Gamble could almost go unnoticed Lily Collins and Henry Golding while caviar and mini lobster rolls were distributed. But if Louvet was sometimes lost in the crowd, he can take comfort in the relatively welcoming attention he’s finding on Wall Street.

Since being named CEO five years ago, Ralph Lauren shares jumped 57%surpassing the gains of Capri Holdingsowner of versaceand far ahead of HPV and tapestrythe holding company from calvin klein and the bag maker Coach, respectively. All have lagged behind the broader US stock market, due to the industry’s struggles to adjust to changes in consumer trends during these years.

While Lauren presented a collection of soft-cut white pants and tailored blazers, Louvet spent the last two years putting the metaphorical scissors in the business. Last year he sold Club Monacoa luxury provider of basic products utilitaries. During the pandemic, he signed a license agreement for the brand chaps of the company.

And while Ralph Lauren is still a staple of America’s malls, Patrice Louvet is trying to appeal to a more affluent consumer. “Brand elevation” is a phrase that slips off the manager’s tongue.

The company stopped shipping goods to more than 200 wholesalers in the United States, including some department storesthose of the middle market as Macy’s and Dillard’s. It also slashed the products it sold through discount-price retailers like TJMaxxa merchant that helped boost revenue for many retailers like Ralph Lauren over the past decade, but ultimately hampered their ability to charge higher prices within their own stores.

“We are attracting a younger consumer, a higher value consumer, a consumer who is less sensitive to promotional activity,” Louvet said.

This is a strategy followed by several high-end brands. american jewelry Tiffanyacquired by the luxury giant LVMH in 2021, carry out a similar effort. Like the unit executives Michael Kors of Capri Holdings.

The results so far have been promising. In February, Ralph Lauren raised its growth targets for the full year and said that he was able to increase the prices he charged; his biggest rivals are doing the same. This month, the investment bank JPMorgan Chase placed a buy rating on the stock for the first time since 2019.

“We do feel like we’re on the offensive,” Louvet said, noting that Ralph Lauren is increasing marketing budgets. “We have worked hard to make our foundations even healthier. We said, ‘How do we take advantage of the situation so that we can make the hard distribution decisions, make the hard brand portfolio decisions and make the big investment decisions?’

Would it be drawn to the kind of deal that has defined an era of consolidation in the industry, as LVMH and rival Kering expand their empires? Louvet smiled but was reluctant.

“We really like the position we have,” he said. “We are very clear about our purpose. We are very clear about our aspirations and we have multiple growth vectors…. so we like the position we’re in right now.”

And what about the clothes? It was the classic Ralph Lauren: suits made in Scottish squares, houndstooth and herringbone; thick black turtlenecks under slim fit sports coats that would make sense in a reboot of The Talented Mr. ripley; a turtleneck sweater Fair Isle in black and red contrast over a black tulle skirt. The collection was based on the ropa at night, perhaps to celebrate the return to the traditional catwalk (in his notes, he wrote that he was “very proud to be with you again sharing not only a collection, but an optimism for living that respects the dignity of all”).

There were long black shirt dresses; sequined and beaded maxi dresses, one with the shape of the New York skyline etched into the hem. And the which is a rarity for Ralph, there was the occasional flash of skin: women’s tops with a sweetheart neckline. One of them, with a belt and combined with suit pants striped, it offered a relatively fresh take on a designer whose aesthetic has been etched into the American psyche for the last five decades.

Thunderous applause could be heard backstage even before Lauren came out to take the long-awaited bow. Louvet, sitting next to the editor-in-chief of fashion, Anna Wintourand Ralph’s family, were among those who rose from their seats to show their appreciation.

GAF

​

​