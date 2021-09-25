Rambo 2 – Revenge: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Rambo 2 – Revenge: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Friday 24 September 2021, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Rambo 2 – La vendetta, a 1985 film directed by George Pan Cosmatos, will be broadcast. This is the sequel to the famous film Rambo, again with Sylvester Stallone and Richard Crenna. Also in this film Stallone participated in the script. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A few months have passed since the events of the first film. The green beret Vietnamese war veteran John Rambo is forced into forced labor, breaking stones in a Washington penitentiary. Rambo is released from prison by Colonel Trautman on condition that he return to northern Vietnam for a new mission, in order to regain his definitive freedom. Trautman informs Rambo that his mission is to search for US prisoners in some Vietnamese military camps. The soldier decides to accept and later reaches an American base in Thailand, meeting Marshall Murdock, an American bureaucrat who depends directly on Washington and commander of special operations. Arrived beyond Laos, escorted directly by plane (and after an unexpected unforeseen occurrence just during the launch where the soldier is in danger of dying), Rambo arrives in Vietnam and meets his contact previously mentioned by Trautman: a Vietnamese girl named Co Bao who collaborates with the US government and then falls in love with Rambo.

Rambo 2 – Revenge: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of Rambo 2 – Revenge, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sylvester Stallone: ​​John Rambo

Richard Crenna: Samuel Trautman

Charles Napier: Marshall Murdock

Steven Berkoff: Sergey Podovsky

Julia Nickson-Soul: Co Bao

George Cheung: Lieutenant Tay

Andy Wood: Banks

Martin Kove: Ericson

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Rambo 2 – Revenge on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 24 September 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it.