Rambo 2, the death of a crew member during filming

Rambo 2 – Revenge is the film that sees Sylvester Stallone return to play the role of war veteran John Rambo and which will air this evening at 21.22 on Italia 1. The film, directed by George Pan Cosmatos, is the sequel to the acclaimed Rambo.

Rambo 2 – Revenge, the plot

John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) is sentenced to forced labor and spends his interminable days breaking stones in a prison in the city of Washington. The slow progress of the days, between tiredness and boredom, is interrupted when the former soldier of the Vietnam war is joined by Colonel Trautman (Richard Crenna) who offers him a deal: freedom in exchange for a mission to be carried out in the north of Vietnam, a land populated by the worst memories of the soldier. The mission is to go to military camps run by Vietnamese to rescue United States soldiers held as prisoners. John Rambo accepts the proposal and, on reaching Vietnam, joins his local contact, Co Bao (Julia Nickson-Soul), a Vietnamese girl who collaborates with the United States government.

Arriving in the concentration camp Rambo realizes the merciless conditions in which the prisoners live and will try to do his best to save them. But soon the man, together with Co Bao who meanwhile has begun to have feelings for him, will realize that he has been abandoned by his government and by the men who had entrusted him with the mission and will have to deal, practically alone, against the Vietnamese who are ready to surround him.

Death and accidents on the set

While Rambo 2 – Revenge has become a real classic in action genre cinema, so much so that it also influences the way of speaking of an entire generation, its realization was by no means all roses and flowers. As told by Looper, the set of the second chapter dedicated to the adventures of Rambo was devastated by a terrible hurricane. In the cinematic environment, especially during the 1980s, when films set in Vietnam had to be made, it was often chosen to actually shoot in Thailand, since the two countries have similar cities to each other. Rambo 2 – Revengeinstead, it was shot in the jungles of Mexico, even as a mere matter of budget savings. And it is precisely in these jungles, in 1984, that the season of Hurricanes it was particularly ferocious. From 16 to 24 September 1984 the cast of Rambo 2 he was forced to abandon filming and the set in order not to run the risk of running into serious problems, which could also have endangered the lives of the people who were working, when Hurricane Odile broke out on the whole region.

But this was not the only incident on the set. There was, in fact, a much worse one. As pointed out by the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, Rambo 2 – Revenge is dedicated to the memory of Cliff Wenger Jr., a special effects man who worked on the film. The man lost his life while filming Rambo 2 – Revenge due to an explosion on the set: the explosion, specifically, was supposed to be part of the “special effects” of the film, but it happened earlier than expected, hitting Cliff Wenger Jr., killing him in front of the shocked looks of the rest of the crew.