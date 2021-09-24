Rambo 2 The revenge / On Italia 1 the “unsuccessful” sequel with Sylvester Stallone

Rambo 2 Revenge it’s a movie that will go broadcast on Italia 1 in the early evening at 21.20 of the September 24. It is an action genre film produced in 1985, directed by George P. Cosmatos and the main actors are Sylvester Stallone and Richard Crenna. Distributed by Medusa Film. The soundtrack was created by Jerry Goldsmith and created together with the National Philharmonic orchestra. Instead, the closing song of the film, Peace in Our Life, is sung by Frank Stallone, singer-songwriter and younger brother of the film’s protagonist, that is Sylvester Stallone.

Rambo 2 Revenge, the plot of the film

Rambo 2 Revenge tells the story of John Rambo, who is forced to perform forced labor, breaking stones at the Washington prison, where he finds himself convicted. Subsequently a Colonel, or Richard Crenna, makes the decision to get him out of prison, but only if he returns to Vietnam for a mission in exchange, to have freedom again. This involves Rambo going to military camps to find US prisoners. He accepts this post and travels to an American base in Thailand and meets Marshall, who is an officer who is the head of special missions. At this point the protagonist goes to Vietnam by plane, where he meets a local woman who works with the US government and who later falls in love with the man. Finally he enters a concentration camp, where there were many prisoners in very bad conditions, instead of taking photos to document the event and the disastrous situation of the place, as Murdock had previously asked him, he makes the decision to free a person who had been crucified in a tree.

When they arrive back on the ship, however, the man who leads her makes the decision to sell both him and Co Bao and wants to give them to the enemy. The protagonist, or Rambo, kills the traitor with his accomplices and saves the life of the man who has been freed and the girl. Meanwhile, Trautman, just as agreed, convinces Murdock to return to Vietnam with his boys to take the lead. When they get there, however, they realize that the man is redeemed from a condition of slavery and leave him with the Vietnamese, so they decide to leave.

